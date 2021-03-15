Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton responds to claims made by Gillingham’s Steve Evans

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has emphatically hit back at claims made by Gillingham boss Steve Evans about the size of the club’s budget, with the Imps boss sending the response during an interview with Lincolnshire Live.

The two League One sides lock horns tomorrow night at Sincil Bank, with both harbouring hopes of making the play-offs come the end of the campaign with the Imps having recently slipped out of the automatic spots.

It was Lincoln who won the previous meeting between the clubs back in February as they ran out 3-0 winners at Priestfield, however that result was overshadowed by comments made by Evans in the build up during an interview with Kent Online:

“They have a big budget, they won’t be in the realms of a Sunderland or Ipswich, but it’s three or four times what we’ve got. Credit to Michael Appleton, huge credit, they have a super team.”

Now, Appleton has hit back at those comments by his opposing manager during his pre-match press conference as they prepare to host the Gills on Tuesday night:

“I’d be more than happy putting budgets on tables for everyone to see what they are.

“It [Evans’ claim] was comical.”

A victory on home soil for the Imps could see them into second place if other results go their way during the next round of fixtures, whilst the Gills could close the gap on the play-off places to just one point if they come away with three points.

The Verdict

Evans has a reputation for being a bit of a character shall we say and it’s no surprise to see that he’s engaging in some mind games ahead of what is set to be a very tough away game for his side.

Credit to Appleton for firing back at him, as sometimes you need to put opposing managers in their place when they speak out of line.

The pressure has ramped up on the Lincoln boss after picking up just one win from their last five however the Gillingham game presents the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

I can see the Imps coming out on top against the Kent club once again and it will be interesting to see if any verbals are exchanged between the two dugouts tomorrow evening after the comments that have been made.