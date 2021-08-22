Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton makes transfer claim over Bristol Rovers player

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has told Lincolnshire Live that the club has other targets that they are looking at amidst links to Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan.

Recent reports have suggested that the Imps have made an offer for the striker that falls short of the Sky Bet League Two club’s valuation, with their manager Joey Barton even going public about Lincoln’s interest recently.

Hanlan is said to be keen on a move to Sincil Bank, however it is as yet unclear as to whether the League One side will be following up on their interest with another bid for the player.

However Appleton has now seemingly distanced himself from talk that the 24-year-old could soon arrive at his club, as he stated the following on the speculation:

“He’s not my player and I’m surprised we’ve been brought into a conversation by another football club.

“We’ve got three or four other players who – if the time is right, if the opportunity presents itself – they could possibly be here before the end of August.

“I just don’t think it’s right to be bringing names and other clubs into it.”

Hanlan only signed for the Gas last summer from Gillingham and has since gone on to notch up nine goals in almost 50 games for the Memorial Stadium outfit.

The striker is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the fourth tier side.

The Verdict

Appleton clearly isn’t in favour of talking about players from other clubs and it could maybe underline that Barton is being a bit immature about the whole situation.

Clearly Hanlan’s head has been turned by the interest but perhaps these comments suggest that the Imps are looking elsewhere in an attempt to strengthen their attacking options.

The striker’s goal record hasn’t been great over the last year or so and there are surely much more potent targets out there for Lincoln to pursue.

Either way, the club are in desperate need of a new striker and it would be a shock if they didn’t bring in a new face or two over the next few weeks.