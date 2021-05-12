Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton makes claim over Nottingham Forest ace’s future

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has told the Nottingham Post that he feels Brennan Johnson is ready to play in the Championship next season for Nottingham Forest, with the youngster having excelled on loan with the Imps this term.

Johnson originally moved to Sincil Bank last September on a season long loan, thus following in the footsteps of his Forest teammate Tyler Walker and has since gone on to notch up 12 goals and five assists across all competitions for the Sky Bet League One outfit.

His form has been key to guiding Appleton’s men to a play-off finish and he will once again have to be instrumental for his loan club if they are to beat Sunderland in the semi-finals to book a spot at Wembley come the end of May.

Speaking about his young loanee, the Lincoln boss was quick to make the following claim:

“I was delighted that we got the opportunity to sign him. He’s fulfilled the potential that we knew he had.

“To get to the next step, he just needs to play. As far as I’m concerned he can go and comfortably play at Championship level.

“At the end of the day, Chris [Hughton] is a fantastic manager. He’s very experienced and I’m sure Brennan will go back into that squad and play a major part for Forest next season.”

The Wales international previously made his first team bow for Forest during the 2019/20 campaign and will no doubt be keen to make an impact upon his return to the City Ground this summer.

The Verdict

The relationship that Forest have with Lincoln City is working wonders for their young players and Johnson has made full use of his spell with the Imps this term.

He has shown time and time again that he is destined to play regularly at a higher level than League One and for that reason the upcoming 2021/22 campaign with the Reds could be his chance to make a real breakthrough.

His end product has improved and he now has the cutting edge to his game which could make all the difference for his parent club in the Championship.

The future is as bright as ever for Johnson and many Forest fans will be licking their lips in anticipation for seeing their young prospect return home for next season.