Lincoln City bolster squad with 25-year-old arrival

Hakeeb Adelakun found his next destination on Monday, signing for Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City on what the club described as a “long-term contract,” when the deal was announced on the club’s website.

The 25-year-old is The Imps’ sixth summer addition, joining up with the squad just under two weeks before the big kick-off. Adelakun has spent the last two seasons on loan in League One with Rotherham United and Hull City with both sides ending up being promoted automatically, though he was a bit-part player on each occasion.

Manager Michael Appleton was enthusiastic with the coup, improving his side’s attacking options.

He said via the club’s website: “Hakeeb is a talented winger who has good experience at League One, and has also played at a higher level. He is a pacey and creative player, and a good addition to our attacking options.”

Making just nine first-team appearances in three years at Bristol City would have frustrated the Londoner, never really getting a fair crack at the Championship. Now in his mid 20s and back on a permanent deal in League One, he has the ability to contribute heavily to Lincoln’s desires, though a consistent run in the team feels essential.

Dan N’Lundulu and Chris Maguire make up The Imps’ summer trio of attacking reinforcements, with Maguire and captain Liam Bridcutt being the standout senior heads in what is otherwise a very youthful squad. This dynamic could help Adelakun fit in and express himself, despite reaching the play-off final last season, the expectations and demand from the stands at Lincoln is not as intense.

The Verdict

Adelakun is a bit of a wildcard signing, he could look like one of the best players in the division for ten games and then go missing for the rest. Appleton could be the right man to keep him focused and give him the platform to show his class at third-tier level.

With heavy contributors from last term in Jorge Grant, Harry Anderson, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers all no longer at Sincil Bank the stage is set for a new cycle of Imps talents to shine under Appleton, this fresh slate could be just what Adelakun needs to get his career back on an upward trajectory.

22 things all Lincoln City fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were Lincoln founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904