This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The last 13 years have been quite the ride for Lincoln City - their fans, quite literally, have seen it all.

The period started off with a relegation to the fifth-tier under Chris Sutton and Steve Tilson - where they spent six seasons in the doldrums of non-league before an outstanding return under Danny Cowley.

Various mid-table placings made it appear as though they'd stay there for quite some time - but the 16/17 season was special as they won the league and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, with heroics wins over Ipswich Town, Brighton and Premier League side Burnley.

There's been a real rise since then, too. Earning promotion to League One at the second attempt with a title win, the Imps came close to a Championship space in 2020-21, though a play-off final defeat to Blackpool saw them remain in the third tier. Nonetheless, it's been a gripping journey.

The best part for Imps fans is that they've seen some talented stars come and go - but who gets in the best XI? Football League World's Lincoln City pundit, Jake Tonge, gives us his view.

GK: Alex Palmer

Palmer spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Lincoln, where the club reached the play-off final with him between the sticks.

Palmer played in every single league game, never missing a minute as the Imps made the play-off semi finals - and though he took no part in the first leg win over Sunderland, he made his return for the second leg, and subsequently the final.

Though he was only there for one season, there are a lot of inclusions on this list who were simply loanees at Sincil Bank - and his efforts for West Brom since make it easy to see why he was chosen, playing a huge part in Lincoln's highest finish for almost thirty years.

​​

RB: Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Norton-Cuffy made his name in the Championship last season at Rotherham and Coventry, taking the latter to the play-off final where they ultimately suffered a loss to Luton Town.

But a spell at Lincoln was his first of his career, and he massively impressed in the east of England shortly after his eighteenth birthday - a huge sign of the trust placed in him to go straight into the third-tier.

The London-born full-back made 17 appearances for Michael Appleton and that gave him the foundation to kick on in the second-tier.

RCB: Sean Raggett

Current Portsmouth centre-back Raggett is a true Lincoln City legend. Joining from Dover, the giant defender etched his name into Lincoln history with a towering header against Burnley to give the Imps one of the biggest FA Cup giant-killings of all-time.

He has since left for Pompey but Lincoln fans will always remember his goal against the Clarets.

LCB: Rob Dickie

Dickie has been a classy Championship centre-back for quite some time now, but he learned his trade in Lincolnshire back in 2017-18. The Berkshire-born defender spent 18 games on loan at Lincoln in the first-half of their 2017-18 campaign, in which they finished seventh in the fourth-tier.

He's since gone on to Queens Park Rangers, excelled in the capital and move to Bristol City this summer.

LB: Harry Toffolo

Toffolo's career has taken a bit of a turn in recent months but it was at Lincoln where the left-back properly made his name.

A Norwich academy product, Toffolo spent no fewer than five loans away from Carrow Road before finally settling with Lincoln as his home. The left wing-back shone as the Imps won promotion from League Two, grabbing three goals along the way.

It wasn't long before he jetted off for Huddersfield, just 18 months into his glittering Lincoln career. But now at Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Toffolo is a name that Imps fans will credit as being one of their own.

DM: Tayo Edun

Edun is another left-back worthy of being in this team, but his performances playing in defensive midfield have seen the now-Charlton man find his way into this XI.

Just one season at League One level following a move from Fulham - in which the club reached the play-of final - saw Edun impress heavily and move to Blackburn Rovers.

RCM: Joe Morrell

A full Wales international, Morrell came to Lincoln when he was struggling for game time at Bristol City, and despite a strong loan spell at Cheltenham Town in 2017-18, it was his campaign at Lincoln that gave him his first taste of international football as a 22-year-old.

Some classy appearances saw him join Luton, where he now plies his trade at Portsmouth.

LCM: Jorge Grant

Grant is a name that Lincoln fans certainly won't forget - and he's arguably been the most successful of anybody on this list.

A 15-goal haul from midfield at Notts County in 2017-18 saw two relatively decent spells at Luton and Mansfield - though it was his campaign for Lincoln as they lost at Wembley that really set him amongst the best.

17 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions, which also saw an EFL Trophy semi-final, was paramount to their success. A deserved name on this list.

RW: Brennan Johnson

The other man in the Grant picture, and likely the most well-known name on this list. Brennan Johnson lit up League One in his time at Sincil Bank, and has since gone on to newfound stardom.

The Nottingham Forest star had not been away from Forest at all, making eight appearances for the Reds before being sent out on loan to Lincoln.

But a superb season which saw him notch 10 goals in 40 league games at the age of just 19 put him on a pedestal to produce his outstanding form at the City Ground - and he even made his Wales debut whilst on loan.

ST: Tyler Walker

Another former Nottingham Forest loanee, Walker had endured a 22-goal season at Mansfield in the campaign prior - but the Reds though his services would be better displayed in the third-tier at Sincil Bank.

And with 14 in just 29 league games, they were proved right. Walker then moved on to Coventry on a permanent deal as a result, but a tough time there has seen him back at Sincil Bank. Can he replicate his heroics?

LW: Anthony Scully

Scully was an unknown quantity when he arrived from West Ham's youth ranks, but 25 goals in just 85 third-tier games over a two-and-a-half-year spell saw him become one of Lincoln's best assets.

He joined Wigan thanks to his form, but has since come back to League One to join up with Morrell at Portsmouth.