Lincoln City and Ipswich Town strike transfer agreement

Lincoln City have announced that they have signed Teddy Bishop from Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

Bishop, who operates in the centre of midfield, has become Michael Appleton’s seventh new signing ahead of the 2021/22 season, with the Imps announcing the arrivals of Bishop and winger Hakeeb Adelakun in the last 24 hours.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Ipswich academy and broke into the first team in 2014, making 33 appearances in his first season as an academy graduate. After seven years and 123 appearances, Bishop opted to depart the Tractor Boys, seemingly rejecting alternate interest to join Lincoln.

Once called up for the England Under-19’s squad, Bishop was an integral part of the Ipswich squad last season, making 36 appearances and netting on four different occasions.

Speaking to the official Lincoln City website, Bishop spoke of his move, saying: “You only have to look at last season to see the club is going places and I want to be a part of that. I’ve had good chats with the manager and heard the fans make LNER Stadium a rocking venue.

“It’s been a bit of a disjointed pre-season so I need to get that fitness up to scratch over the next few weeks. I can’t wait to get going. I’m a creative midfielder, I like to drive with the ball and take people on – hopefully I’ll excite the fans.”

The verdict

An excellent signing, especially as Lincoln had to fight off interest from elsewhere, Bishop is the type of player to get fans off their seats. Jorge Grant’s recent departure to Peterborough United was a damaging one, but Bishop is an excellent replacement who is proven at both Championship and League One level, and he should be able to connect the defence to attack in what should be an exciting Imps campaign.