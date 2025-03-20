This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City’s hopes of sustaining another push to reach the play-offs have faded away and focus will now turn towards the summer transfer window.

Michael Skubala’s side are cut adrift from the battle for a top six finish, but also have more than enough points to be secure in the third division.

This has left them with not a ton to play for going into the final weeks of the regular season.

But this summer could prove quite busy, especially as major player sales could play a key role in their own recruitment.

Ethan Erhahon transfer claim

When asked which player, if sold, would generate the biggest fee at the club, FLW’s Lincoln fan pundit Gary Hutchinson named Ethan Erhahon.

He believes a deal in the region of £1.3 million would be enough for the League One side to cash in, expecting a move to the Championship to come to fruition in the near future.

“There’s only one player who we can sell for the most money this summer, it’s Ethan Erhahon,” Hutchinson told Football League World.

“It’s a well-known situation, I think, in football, that Ethan would like a move to the Championship, and there are Championship clubs looking at him.

“We have a figure that we would accept. That figure is seven figures, believed to be about £1.3 million.

“Club comes in with that bid, he will go, and it’s that simple.

“I would put a higher price tag on his head, but then you always value what you have higher than what people have, I think.

“The thing is, if he goes, that money will be vital in just giving our budget a little push, picking up a replacement, adding a little bit of depth to the squad elsewhere.

Ethan Erhahon - Lincoln City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 19 (18) 0 (1) 2023-24 43 2 (4) 2024-25 26 (25) 0 As of March 19th

“I think he may go this summer.

“The only thing that might count against him is being injured the last couple of games, last couple of weeks.

“It was the silly red card against Bolton which may de-value him a bit, but I think football clubs can see through that and look to the long-term.

“Ethan Erhahon is a player who I think in the long-term can be a regular in the Championship, with ease.”

It was reported late last year by TBR Football that both Burnley and West Brom were eyeing a move for Erhahon.

Ethan Erhahon sale this summer on the cards

Erhahon has been a key figure for Lincoln since arriving from St Mirren in January 2023, but his time at the club could very well come to an end this summer.

A figure of around £1.3 million could be quite reasonable for a 23-year-old midfielder that has shown a lot of promise in the third tier.

Lincoln taking a step back this season may also make it more difficult for them to hold onto someone as important as Erhahon.

If a club like West Brom come in for him, then it will be hard for him to turn down that chance, and paying a fee just over seven figures wouldn’t be too demanding of the Baggies’ finances.