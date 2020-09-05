Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Liking that’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Phil Parkinson’s team selection v Hull City

2 hours ago

Sunderland will be hoping they can pick up their first win of the 2020/21 season, when they take on Hull City in the first round of the EFL Cup. 

The Black Cats have been impressive during their pre-season, and will be eager to replicate a similar performance on Saturday against Grant McCann’s side.

Phil Parkinson will know that his side won’t have it all their way either, with Hull looking to put together a run of positive results themselves after being relegated from the Championship last term.

Sunderland finished eighth in the League One table last season, after the majority of clubs agreed to finish the 2019/20 campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Parkinson has named his starting XI for the clash against Hull, with Aiden O’Brien making his first competitive appearance for the club since arriving in the summer.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Parkinson’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


