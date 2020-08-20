‘Likes to get on the ball and make things happen’ – Sunderland plot transfer move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move for Bristol City playmaker Sammie Szmodics.

The North East club are gearing up for another season in League One after falling short of the play-offs last term.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are monitoring Szmodics and there is a possibility he will leave Ashton Gate this summer.

But would he be a good signing for Sunderland? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

League One is a level that Szmodics is comfortable at and I think he’d be a good signing for Sunderland.

He’s a player that likes to get on the ball and make things happen, which he’s had an awful lot of success doing previously in League One.

For Sunderland, who have lacked a spark in League One for a lot of their time in the third-tier, he’d be perfect.

It’s the type of signing that would get people on the edge of their seats watching Sunderland.

George Harbey

This would be a top, top signing for Sunderland.

Things haven’t worked out for Szmodics at Bristol City thus far, and despite standing out at League Two level, Lee Johnson didn’t really take a liking to the player last season, it seemed.

But Szmodics showed just how much of a dangerous player he can be upon his move to Peterborough, hitting the ground running in League One with four goals and four assists in 10 appearances for the Posh, and if the season had continued, he would have helped Darren Ferguson’s side confirm a place in the play-offs.

Sunderland lacked any real sort of creativity going forward last term, and with Aiden McGeady out of the manager’s plans, there is definitely scope for the club to bring in a new creative midfielder.

Szmodics would be a superb acquisition, although I personally feel that he should be given another chance to shine at Ashton Gate.

Sam Rourke

It’s just not worked for Szmodics at Bristol City.

He arrived at Ashton Gate with plenty of hype following an impressive campaign at Colchester United, but he’s struggled to assert himself and cement a spot in the starting eleven at the Robins.

I think a move to Sunderland could be perfect for him.

The attacking midfielder needs a change of scenery and I just don’t see him figuring in Dean Holden’s plans too much at Bristol City next season, and I feel the Black Cats could do with some creativity in the final third.

When you look at Phil Parkinson’s attacking midfield options, it’s pretty limited, so Szmodics could come in and fill that gap and help enhance their chance creation.

I’d imagine Szmodics would be tempted by a move to Sunderland too, it’s a big club who will have real ambitions of securing automatic promotion to the Championship next season.