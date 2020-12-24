Likely Tottenham decision could be good news for Birmingham City

Jack Clarke could be loaned out by Tottenham in January, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds United in an eight-figure move last summer, but has struggled for opportunities under Jose Mourinho, spending the majority of this season playing for the U23s.

The 20-year-old has made just appearances for Tottenham, both of which in the Europa League, and hasn’t been involved in a single Premier League game this season.

Football.London reported in the summer that Clarke was the subject of interest from a host of Championship clubs, although Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wanted the attacker to remain at Tottenham to learn from the likes of Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Heung Min Son and Harry Kane.

However, following just two appearances with the first-team, O’Rourke believes that Tottenham are now going to give Clarke the opportunity to continue his development with a January loan.

Birmingham City were keen on signing the youngster back in September, and this news could be classed as positive if they are to reignite their interest in the new year.

The Verdict

A loan to the Championship is exactly what is required at this stage in Clarke’s career.

However, Tottenham must think carefully about Clarke’s next destination having seen his previous two loan stints at former club Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers earn him just three starts combined – neither of which came in the league.