Ellis Simms is attracting plenty of summer transfer interest from the Championship.

The likes of Sunderland and Ipswich Town are reportedly set to compete to sign the striker.

It has been claimed that Ipswich have already had a £4 million bid for the player turned down by Everton.

According to Paul Joyce, the Toffees are seeking between £7 to 10 million for the 22-year-old before agreeing a possible sale.

How much is Ellis Simms worth?

Carlton Palmer believes that paying close to £10 million for the striker would not represent good value in the market, especially in comparison to the fee being touted for the more prolific Viktor Gyokeres.

The former midfielder has claimed that a deal around £5 million would prove a more accurate reflection of Simms’ ability.

“Everton are looking for between £7 to 10 million for Ellis Simms,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The current market, given his age and his ability, I think he’s [worth] about £5 to 7 million.

“Obviously Everton are trying to get as much money as they can because they want to go out and buy players and £5 to 7 million or £7 to $10 million is not a lot of money in the transfer market in the Premier League.

“But I don’t think he’s worth more than £5 to £7 million.

“And I think it’s a fair price if you’re looking at Gyokeres for example, he’s likely to go for between £15 and 20 million, and he’s guaranteed 20 goals a season at Championship level.

“There are plenty of clubs interested in Ellis, which is likely to push the price up.”

Simms spent the first half of last season out on loan with Sunderland, where he bagged seven goals from 17 appearances.

The forward returned to Everton in January, where he was only capable of one goal in the Premier League.

Should Ipswich Town and Sunderland continue their pursuit of Ellis Simms given his valuation?

The difference between a £5 and 10 million deal is quite big for clubs at this level, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Ipswich are showing ambition ahead of their Championship return and Simms would be a great signing.

But £10 million would be a lot for someone with seven goals in 17 Championship appearances.

A compromise closer to £7 million seems the most realistic outcome and one that Sunderland or Ipswich could afford.

That would be a very good piece of business for Everton, who are benefitting from multiple clubs being interested in the striker.