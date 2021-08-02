‘Likely to leave’ – Nottingham Forest could be handed transfer boost in pursuit of in-demand defender

Nottingham Forest could have been handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Hibernian defender Josh Doig, after Jack Ross’ recent transfer admission.

Doig has been linked with a move to both Arsenal, West Ham United and Burnley keen on a deal to land his signature this summer.

The defender has made 37 appearances in total for Hibernian’s first-team, although it seems as though his days with them are numbered.

Nottingham Forest were rumoured to be keen on a loan deal if Doig was to sign for Burnley this summer, according to The Athletic Adam Leventhal.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from The Scottish Sun), Hibs boss Jack Ross has revealed that Doig is likely to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

“Josh is highly likely to leave the club. That’s the situation now. He’s obviously been the subject of a lot of attention and much more concrete interest over the last few days.

“Ideally I’d like to keep him but as the situation is moving forward it looks more likely that he will leave the club fairly soon.”

“There’s a solid number of suitors who would hope to get him. There’s nothing definitive but at this moment it looks more likely he will leave.

“Ideally as a manager you would like these situations to develop earlier than the eve of the first league game of the season. But as I said in the lead-up we knew that this could possibly happen.”

Nottingham Forest are set to take on Coventry City in their opening league match of the season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Reds at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday 8th August.

What was the score when Nottingham Forest last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L

The Verdict:

This will be a promising update for Nottingham Forest in their pursuit of the Hibs defender.

Doig has been impressive with the Scottish side, but Jack Ross will know that the club are fighting a losing battle to keep him this summer.

It seems as though he’s destined for a move to the Premier League, although a loan move is likely to be on the cards relatively swiftly, as it’s hard to believe that he’d feature for a senior squad in the top-flight on a regular basis anytime soon.

Therefore, a move to Nottingham Forest could be a possibility in the near future, and this update from Ross will be a boost for the Reds in their pursuit of the 19-year-old.