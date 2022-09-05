“Likely to face very stiff competition” – Blackburn eye January Sunderland raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers will reportedly target Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if Ben Brereton Diaz leaves in January.

The in-demand forward remains at Ewood Park with the summer transfer window now closed but is out of contract at the end of 2022/23 and could leave in the new year.

According to The Sun, Rovers will look to raid Championship rivals Sunderland for Stewart if Brereton Diaz departs.

But would he be a good signing for them? And how much will the Black Cats want for him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could potentially be a brilliant Ben Brereton-Diaz replacement.

It’s still early days, but Stewart has handled the step up to the Championship brilliantly so far, scoring five and assisting three in seven league matches.

By January, Blackburn would have an even greater indication of the quality of the player, who does look like he will be prolific once again this season.

The bad thing for Blackburn is that with his contract expiring and Stewart being available to sign a pre-contract agreement come January, you would imagine there are going to be plenty of clubs sniffing around the player, particularly if he continues to score goals at the rate he has done so since the season got underway.

As such, whilst this would be a brilliant acquisition, Rovers are likely to face very stiff competition to secure his signature.

Ned Holmes

Midway through the season, you’d have to imagine that Sunderland are going to want a significant fee to let a player as important as Ross Stewart go – even though his contract is up in the summer.

He’s shown in the early weeks of the season he can cut it at Championship level and Blackburn are unlikely to be the only side that have taken notice.

As far as a replacement for Brereton Diaz goes, he certainly has the physicality to match the Chile international and though he’s unlikely to operate in the same role off the left-hand side it will surely be about replacing his goal tally more than anything else.

What we’ve seen from Stewart over the past 12 months or so suggests he is a player capable of doing that and someone that could prove a fantastic addition for Blackburn.

It’s all going to be about his contract situation as if Stewart signs a new deal at the Stadium of Light, that could well price Blackburn out.

I have to be honest, I don’t see a move to Rovers as more appealing than staying put at Sunderland. For me if he goes in January it will be to a bigger club.

Billy Mulley

Ben Brereton Diaz will be incredibly hard to replace, in regards to the individual attributes he possesses, however, there will be several different options when it comes to bringing in an option who will bring a different kind of service.

A player with excellent levels of physicality, Ross Stewart is certainly a player who could certainly thrive amidst the creative talents at Ewood Park.

Given Sunderland’s progression so far this season, and the ambition around the club, it could be a difficult deal for Rovers to complete, especially if Blackburn are unable to demand as high of a fee for Brereton Diaz in January.

An intelligent and technically good forward, Stewart is a striker that has the right qualities to thrive at Blackburn.