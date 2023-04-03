This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are keen on Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of the summer.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the defender could be on the move this summer and Villa are one of the teams interested.

Would Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic be a good signing for Aston Villa? And how much is he worth?

Ned Holmes

Anel Ahmedhodzic has got sky-high potential and has been an excellent signing for Sheffield United.

Aston Villa could do with investing in the future of their defender - with Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos both 30 now - and signing Ahmedhodzic would help them do that.

It's no surprise that Unai Emery is keen as the centre-back has shown his qualities defensively in the Championship but is also brilliant in possession and a threat going forward.

He cost the Blades less than £5 million but it's likely to cost at least £20 million to prize him away this summer - assuming the Bramall Lane outfit win promotion.

If they go up, then they'll be in a really strong negotiating position as the 24-year-old has a contract that runs until 2026 and they won't need the money as they'll be preparing for the Premier League.

If they fall short, however, then their financial struggles could mean he has to be sold for around the £10 million mark.

Adam Jones

At 23, Ahmedhodzic could be a very good addition for the long term for Unai Emery.

However, he isn't guaranteed to be a starter straight away and with the Blades likely to charge a very high price for the Bosnian with his contract not running out until 2026, you have to wonder whether it would be worth getting this deal over the line this summer.

The potential sale(s) of Iliman Ndiaye and/or Sander Berge could mean that the Blades can afford to take a tough stance on the centre-back, so Villa should definitely have other targets lineup up.

This certainly won't be an easy deal to secure - and the Midlands may need to fork out £15m-£20m to get this deal done.

It wouldn't even be a surprise if Paul Heckingbottom's side demand more than £20m due to his contract situation - but you feel his valuation may rise again during the next winter window - so it could be worth Villa getting a deal done in the summer if they want to recruit him.

Sam Rourke

I'm not surprised Villa are keen.

Ahmedhodzic has been a revelation for Sheffield United this season and has adapted to the rigours and demands of English football with ease.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the league's most impressive defenders and perhaps it is no surprise given he's a player that has plied his trade in the Champions League with Malmo.

For Villa, he's someone I could see ousting Tyrone Mings in the future potentially.

The Bosnian is good enough to be playing in the Premier League and he would be a solid short and long term solution for Unai Emery's defensive line.

For me, he would be worth easily over £12m.