‘Likely to be an attractive proposition’ – Crystal Palace set sights on signing in-demand EFL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to The Athletic.

However, it is claimed that Burnley are believed to be one of the ‘keenest’ clubs to land his signature this summer, whilst West Ham United are also interested in signing the centre-back.

Worrall has made 137 appearances in total for Nottingham Forest, with 33 of those coming in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

The 24-year-old has three years remaining on his current contract with the Reds, and it remains to be seen as to whether Chris Hughton’s side are willing to cash-in on Worrall.

It has previously been reported by The Sun that Burnley were weighing up a £10million move for Worrall, although it is unclear at this time as to whether any formal bids have been submitted.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Crystal Palace’s reported interest in signing Worrall this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition to their team.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace.

Though they’ve got some good centre-back options at the moment, they’re all over the age of 30 and it’s an area they could do with freshening up.

Worrall is not just an excellent defender, he’s a leader and the impact his return had on Nottingham Forest’s backline had last term was remarkable.

It’s not going to be cheap to prize him away but it should certainly be affordable for Palace and now could be the ideal time for them to land him.

Another strong season and his stock will only rise further.

George Harbey:

I think Worrall is likely to be an attractive proposition for many Premier League clubs this summer.

He’s still young, homegrown and undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Championship. He seems to be getting better year upon year and he is ready for the Premier League.

Palace need to go in a different direction at the back. They have many ageing, experienced options in the likes of Gary Cahill, who is out of contract.

Worrall, then, would be an excellent short-term and long-term signing for the Eagles, and you would expect him to be a regular feature.

He can play out from the back really well, too, which would see him fit into their philosophy.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Nottingham Forest quiz?

1 of 21 In what year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a good signing for Crystal Palace to make this summer, with Joe Worrall a player that has demonstrated he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League now given the form he has been showing for Nottingham Forest in the last two years.

Worrall has plenty of ability in possession and his reading of the game is also a key quality that he brings to the table. He would be ideal to have at the heart of Palace’s defence which might be in need of strengthening this summer as a new manager looks to make changes to the squad.

Of course, it would all depend on who that new manager will be. Worrall though is a player that would be expecting to go and play games if he leaves Forest this summer, so he needs to make sure he has a strong chance of playing week in week out before deciding to join Palace.

The defender still has the potential to be developed in the next few years before he reaches his prime, and it might therefore be the ideal time for someone like Crystal Palace to bring him in this summer.