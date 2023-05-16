This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City went through three different managers in the 2022-23 season, and for the following campaign they'll be looking for a new individual to step into the dugout in the Welsh capital.

With the Bluebirds just outside the relegation zone, novice boss Mark Hudson was replaced with experience in the form of Sabri Lamouchi, who had 18 matches to stop the drop into League One for the first time in 20 years.

He did just that - albeit with the help of Reading's six point deduction from their tally - but he was not rewarded for keeping City in the second tier as owner Vincent Tan decided that the club are going to head in a different direction, with suggestions that disagreements in the summer transfer strategy ultimately led to a mutual parting of ways.

The search is now underway for the Frenchman's successor, and one man that is at the top of the markets is Nathan Jones.

Born in the Welsh valleys, Jones is a boyhood Cardiff City fan and was in their youth academy as a player, but in his managerial career he has made great strides with Luton Town, guiding them to multiple promotions and also the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2021-22.

Having departed for Southampton in November 2022 and subsequently being sacked in February, Jones is currently out of work but could be seen as one of the ideal fits at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Would Nathan Jones be a good fit for Cardiff City?

FLW's Bluebirds fan pundit Ben Johnsey believes that out of all the realistic options to replace Lamouchi, Jones is perhaps the standout but he needs to be backed by Tan if he is the man to come into the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm not happy with Sabri Lamouchi's departure from the club, especially based on the fact that discussions with Vincent Tan and the transfer strategy potentially the issue that has made Lamouchi and Cardiff come to a conclusion on his departure," Ben told Football League World.

"Out of the other options though, I think Nathan Jones is likely the best of the lot.

"He's from Cardiff, he's got links to the club and he will understand what Cardiff City fans will expect.

"Though, if he's not backed in the summer and he's not given the opportunity to sign the players that he wants to sign and have some sort of control with that, then it's very likely Cardiff are going to be in a relegation battle next season no matter who's in charge."