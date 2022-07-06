“Likely that Norwich are going to want £15-20m” – Norwich City fan pundit gives verdict on the future of 22-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a poor season in the top flight last year, Norwich City found themselves relegated to the Championship once again.

Dean Smith will now be looking to rebuild the team over summer to create a side that suits him and will hopefully be able to push up the table towards promotion next year.

Alongside relegation always comes the risk of losing some of the better players in the side and therefore it comes as no surprise that Max Aarons has attracted interested from Brentford this summer.

Norwich are prepared to let their right-back go for the right price but whether that will be met is still uncertain.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes whether he thinks the Canaries will cash in on the 22-year-old this summer and he said: “I did expect that Max Aarons would be leaving but I think due to the fact that he didn’t really play very well last season, I feel like there’s not going to be many people wanting to pay the amount that it’s going to take.

“I think it’s likely that Norwich are going to want £15-20m and I doubt anyone’s going to want to pay that now.

“So if he does really well again which I think that he will, then maybe next year. But it’s looking like it’s not going to happen this year even though the money that we would get from him would help to build up the rest of our squad. ”

The Verdict:

This is a move that will largely depend on the price tag set by Norwich and whether other clubs see it as being unreasonable. When clubs are relegated, the price tag of their players is usually reduced as a reflection of that. However, the Canaries know he will be a valuable asset in the Championship and given he remains under contract for another two years, the club will feel under no pressure to sell.

As Zeke points out, it’s highly likely that Aarons will have a strong season next year which would increase his worth again and at only 22-years-old he has time to show more from his game too.

Therefore, it probably looks slightly more likely that the youngster will remain at the club this summer whilst the club hope he lives up to his price tag again next season.