Likely Norwich City transfer stance emerges on 22-year-old amid Manchester United interest

Norwich City are unlikely to stand in the way of full-back Max Aarons if he tries to push for a move away from Carrow Road, according to a report from the Daily Express.

The 22-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Canaries in recent years as one of their most valuable assets, contributing both defensively and in the final third as a real force down the right-hand side.

Recording 19 appearances in all competitions already this season, he has been a starter once again and has only been on the bench once in the league during 2022/23, remaining an unused substitute against Stoke City in their last game.

He will be hoping to be back in the first 11 when the Canaries take on Queens Park Rangers tonight, potentially giving interested side Manchester United an opportunity to see him in action once again as they weigh up a January move.

According to The Sun, United are currently taking him under consideration as a potential alternative to Diogo Dalot, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka failing to make his mark under Erik ten Tag thus far.

And in good news for United and others that may be keen on him, with the 22-year-old attracting interest from across Europe in the summer, his current side aren’t likely to block a move if he wants to secure a move to a team competing in a higher division.

The Verdict:

His contract expires in the summer of 2024 so if they want to make as much money on him as possible, then it may be a good idea to cash in on him now rather than wait until the summer.

His valuation will only start decreasing as his contract runs down, so they need to be wary of that with the full-back not guaranteed to sign fresh terms at Carrow Road anytime soon.

Even if they do seal a top-tier return, they have often come straight back down in recent years so Aarons may wish to move on to another club to give him the best chance of playing as much football at the top level as possible.

He certainly has the potential to be a top player – but his end product could be better at times and this is certainly something he can work on between now and January, especially on the training pitch.

It remains to be seen whether United do go ahead and move for him though. It would be a big step if he was to make the move to Old Trafford, so their supporters would need to be patient with him.