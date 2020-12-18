Likely January arrival provides Lee Bowyer with key piece to Charlton Athletic jigsaw: Comment

Charlton Athletic have had a little bit of a break between games this week with their clash with Bristol Rovers postponed due to a virus outbreak amongst the away camp.

For Lee Bowyer, then, it’s been a good chance to give his players a bit of a breather but also work on things on the training pitch as they head to Swindon Town this weekend.

Indeed, he’ll be assessing his squad all the time and where he wants to improve it in January – though he admits the wage cap will make things difficult – and it looks as though one area that needed work will be addressed come the opening of the window.

That’s because forward Ronnie Schwartz is set to complete his move to the Addicks at last from FC Midtjylland after the deal was put on hold back in the summer window.

Charlton have good attackers in their squad but are perhaps missing a real poacher in the box.

Indeed, only Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington (6 a piece in all competitions) have scored more than once this season from their attacking quartet, with Paul Smyth and Omar Bogle on one each.

Compare that with League One top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris on twelve in the league alone, and you see an area the Addicks could improve upon.

Indeed, the numbers would suggest Schwartz can help the London club. He scored 21 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for Silkeborg and then FC Midtjylland last season, hitting 40 goals in 50 games for the former side during his stay there.

Of course, how the Danish top-flight and League One truly compare is a difficult one but Schwartz does look the sort of striker to really pick things up in and around the box, a number 9 that Charlton have lacked since Lyle Taylor’s exit.

Whilst Aneke is perhaps the most obvious player to potentially lead the line, he often likes to drop into space between defence and midfield and make things happen, whilst Bogle, Washington and Smyth are all players perhaps suited to work off of a player that works on the shoulder through the middle.

And, looking at the majority of Schwartz’s goals it would appear Charlton have finally found their poacher-type striker that will sweep home the chances they create, with many of his finishes close-range efforts in the box.

Time will tell, of course, if it is to work but in theory, it looks a switch that should address one of Bowyer’s outstanding problems for the rest of the season.