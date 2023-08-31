Highlights Burnley's chances of signing Patson Daka are slim as they turn to alternative targets due to failed attempts to sign Divock Origi.

Multiple clubs are interested in Daka, including Bournemouth, but Burnley is understood to be out of the race for his signature.

Leicester City should hold onto Daka unless their demands are met, as finding a potential replacement late in the transfer window will be difficult.

Burnley’s chances of signing Patson Daka are slim at this stage, according to Talksport (12:11).

The Clarets had attempted a move to sign Divock Origi from AC Milan, but that deal has failed to materialise.

An alternative target being considered by the Premier League side is Leicester City’s Daka.

The future of Daka remains uncertain going into the final days of the transfer window, which is set to close at 11pm on Friday night.

Daka has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2021, signing from RB Salzburg, but relegation to the Championship has cast doubt over whether he will remain in Leicestershire.

Who is interested in Patson Daka?

Daka has been linked with a late exit from the King Power Stadium, with multiple clubs interested in his services.

The Championship side are hoping to recoup as much of the £23 million they reportedly paid to sign the player two years ago from the Austrian champions.

This could prove a stumbling block to completing a deal, with Burnley understood to be out of the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking options before the window shuts this week.

Everton were considering a move for the striker, but have moved on to other targets, signing Beto from Udinese instead.

Daka has yet to feature for Enzo Maresca’s side so far this season, with his uncertain future likely playing a role in keeping him out of the team.

The Zambian made 30 appearances in the Premier League last season, contributing four goals and four assists from 13 starts.

His performances were not enough to keep the Foxes in the division, with Leicester finishing 18th in the table.

How has the start to the season been for Leicester?

Leicester are the last team remaining to hold a 100 per cent record in the Championship.

Maresca’s side have won all four of their opening fixtures in their bid to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Wins have come over Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

It remains to be seen whether Daka will remain at the King Power or if he has already played his final game for the club.

With Burnley seemingly out of the running to seal his signature, the number of potential suitors appears to be shrinking ahead of the window closing tomorrow night.

Should Leicester City look to hold onto Patson Daka?

It is now very late in the window, so finding any potential replacement for Daka will be a difficult task.

If no one is willing to meet Leicester’s demands for the striker, then there should be no rush to cash-in on him.

Daka still has a contract with the Foxes beyond this summer, so it is not like they are at the risk of losing him as a free agent.

This is the case for Kelechi Iheanacho, which means Leicester should try to prioritise the sale of the Ivorian, if one of the pair are set to leave the club this week.