‘Like to think that a deal can be done’ – Charlie Austin’s future at QPR: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s probably fair to say that Charlie Austin has made quite an impact at QPR over these past few weeks.

Having rejoined his old club on loan from West Brom back in the January transfer window, Austin has scored five goals in 12 league appearances for Mark Warburton’s side.

During that time, Austin has helped QPR to eight wins and a draw, with the club climbing into the top half of the Championship table in the process, thanks in no small part to the experience of the 31-year-old striker.

So is it likely that QPR will attempt to re-sign Austin on a permanent deal when the transfer window reopens in the summer – when his contract with West Brom expires? And would they be right to try and do so?

We put those questions to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say on the matter.

Phil Spencer

There’s no doubt that Queens Park Rangers would love to sign Charlie Austin again this summer.

The player is a legend at Loftus Road and supporters would love nothing more than to see their hero in the flesh once again.

In terms of what he brings there’s no doubt.

Goals are instinctive to Austin but as well as that he’s already established himself as a real leader in QPR’s dressing room and that’s something that will be hard to complete.

A move will be expensive to do but given that Austin seems to be loving his time at the club I’d like to think that a deal can be done. Which QPR player did these 15 things - Charlie Austin or Lyndon Dykes? 1 of 15 Was born in 1989? Austin Dykes

Jordan Rushworth

Austin has made a huge difference for the Rs since he returned to the club on loan from West Brom, with his experience vital and you can see that he is starting to form good relationships with the club’s bright young attacking talents like Chris Willock and Ilias Chair.

You would have to expect that QPR will be wanting to sign him permanently in the summer and it feels like something of a no-brainer at the moment. Austin just seems to fit in well with the Rs and he is well-liked by supporters following his prolific spell with the club earlier in his career. He might not be the prolific scorer he was back then now, but he appears to have adapted his game well to suit the style of QPR under Mark Warburton and he can link the play well enough with the other attacking players around him. It does not seem like he would take much convincing to return permanently either, with Austin looking like he is relishing feeling part of a side once again after struggling to make a major difference for West Brom during his time there. Chris Gallagher They should certainly do all they can to bring him in permanently. Five goals in 12 games is a very respectable return when you consider that Austin was joining a side in the bottom half of the table. However, it’s not just his goals that has made him so useful to Mark Warburton. The 31-year-old appears to be a real leader in the R’s dressing room, and he brings a winning mentality that has rubbed off on some of the younger players. That’s why results have picked up dramatically since he walked through the door. Of course, it has to make sense for the club financially, and as a free agent you would imagine Austin will be able to command a decent wage. So, QPR know more than most the risks that come with overpaying players. However, he seems to enjoy it at the club, and if a sensible agreement can be reached, it’s a no-brainer.