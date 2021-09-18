‘Like to see this’ – Stoke City fans react as Michael O’Neill names starting XI to face Derby County

It’s a huge game for Stoke City as Michael O’Neill looks to build momentum before the next international break when they face Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

The Potters have started the season strongly, winning four of their seven games so far, and currently sit fifth in the table.

Their draw against Barnsley in midweek was perhaps unfair given how busy opposition goalkeeper Brad Collins was. So, it’s important Stoke dust themselves off and carry on that form into their game against Derby, who were rocked on Friday night by the news that the club has appointed administrators.

The manager has opted to make three changes to the side that drew with Barnsley. The big change is Ince coming in at right wing-back for the Potters, he replaces the suspended Tommy Smith.

Sam Clucas comes in for Joe Allen while on loan Brighton man Abdallah Dipo Sima comes in for his first start of the season. Nick Powell also returns to the bench after a lengthy lay-off.

Here we take a look at Stoke fans’ reactions to the team news:

SIMA STARTING HSSJBSJAWJNWZJSN YESSSS — george (@StokeyyG2) September 18, 2021

Still not convinced about surridge but sima will be interesting to see — Jono (@jonoaddi) September 18, 2021

If Powell fit for the bench he’s fit enough to start. Best player so should start. Other than that I’ve no issues with whomever MON chooses — Paul hargreaves (@Stokeoggy) September 18, 2021

Sima starting .. like to see this ! — ollie long (@ollie_long93) September 18, 2021

Good team I hope ince puts a shift in a rb — RC1Stoke (@richoclowes) September 18, 2021

Ince has come out of no where. Not even had game time for u23. — James Naylor (@Sporting_Jim) September 18, 2021

This is good — Spence🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇴🔴⚪️ (@Spence_Wright24) September 18, 2021

Ince hat trick incoming. — jcarty_1 (@jcarty_1) September 18, 2021