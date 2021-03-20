‘Like this’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Reading

Queens Park Rangers have headed west this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The two sides had contrasting results in the week.

Millwall came to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium on Wednesday night and raced into a 2-0 lead before a spirited Hoops fightback in the second half saw the R’s win 3-2 with a late goal from Jordy de Wijs sealing the three points.

Meanwhile, we saw Reading travel to Birmingham City as Lee Bowyer took charge of his first game of the Blues and inspired them to a 2-1 win, meaning the Royals left with nothing.

Mark Warburton will be looking for his side to capitalise on that result this afternoon, then, and he has revealed his line-up for this clash in Berkshire that gets underway in just under an hour from now.

Let’s take a look at what Hoops fans have made of the line-up…

can't complain — Luis (@qprluis) March 20, 2021

Decent team, happy with that. https://t.co/WdNYRLGLCd — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) March 20, 2021

Ozzy at RWB is questionable, should’ve played Adomah there as Ozzy’s attacking side isn’t strong but hopefully he can do well.

COYRS🔵⚪️ — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) March 20, 2021

Love that team. Kane looked tired v millwall. Field the better footballer v a team that will play football. #COYRS — QPRmarkey (@QPRmarkey) March 20, 2021

Like this. Willock to make a huge impact from the bench as he always does — Jack Hayles (@hayles_jack) March 20, 2021