‘Like this’, ‘Rate that’, – These Derby County fans react as Rooney makes changes for huge Barnsley clash

Derby County will be searching for a first win in five when they take on fellow strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side are bottom of the table, because of their points deduction, with the Tykes one place and three points above them, with the Rams knowing they can leapfrog tonight’s opponents with a win.

So, it’s a huge game for both and Rooney has made three changes from the side that were beaten by Blackburn over the weekend.

Jason Knight, Sam Baldock and Colin Kazim-Richards have come into the XI in what appears to be a 4-4-2, as the boss names an attacking side as they search for the points in Yorkshire, with Graeme Shinnie a notable absentee through suspension,.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Osazee Aghatise has been rewarded for his fine form in the U23s with a place on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction from the fans on Twitter to the team news…


