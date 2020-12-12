‘Like this line-up’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Reading

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has confirmed his line-up to take on Reading this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops take on Reading this afternoon in the second tier and welcome their home support, or at least a couple of thousand of them, back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium for the first time this season.

Indeed, it’s set to be an exciting affair at W12 with both QPR and Reading teams that like to play on the front foot.

Ahead of this one, though, the R’s’ fine style of play hasn’t yielded too much success in recent matches.

Good performances against the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, Bristol City and Millwall have only yielded three points and that needs to change, starting with the Royals this afternoon.

Here’s how they line-up:

QPR fans have naturally had something to say about the selection so let’s take a look at what has been said:

Like this lineup — Louis Del Valle (@louisdvb12) December 12, 2020

Ball in for Cameron personally, good team other than that — Lukas (@lukas_ross10) December 12, 2020

Glad Willock starts and Caroll playing deeper — Weaver (@Weaver8388) December 12, 2020

Thank god willock is starting! — Aaron Vieira (@HDpridex) December 12, 2020

Start Bonne. 😒 — Luke Lasenby (@LordLasenby) December 12, 2020

Might have dropped dykes Put kelman in ? — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) December 12, 2020