‘Like this line-up’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Reading

Published

6 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has confirmed his line-up to take on Reading this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops take on Reading this afternoon in the second tier and welcome their home support, or at least a couple of thousand of them, back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium for the first time this season.

Indeed, it’s set to be an exciting affair at W12 with both QPR and Reading teams that like to play on the front foot.

Ahead of this one, though, the R’s’ fine style of play hasn’t yielded too much success in recent matches.

Good performances against the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, Bristol City and Millwall have only yielded three points and that needs to change, starting with the Royals this afternoon.

Here’s how they line-up:

QPR fans have naturally had something to say about the selection so let’s take a look at what has been said:


