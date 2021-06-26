‘I like the sound of this deal’ – Swansea eyeing move for Premier League man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are in talks over the signing of centre back Jimmy Dunne, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Dunne is set to be a free agent when his contract with Burnley expires at the end of this month, having made a total of seven appearances for the Turf Moor club, with the 23-year-old also spending time on loan with the likes of Accrington, Sunderland, Fleetwood and Hearts.

According to this latest update, the Swans are now in talks about a deal for Dunne, as they look to win the race for the defender’s signature.

So would Dunne be a good signing for Swansea? And is he a player that they need to bring to the Liberty Stadium?

We put those questions to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Phil Spencer

This could be a really smart signing.

Jimmy Dunne is a talented young player who has been unfortunate not to make the grade at Burnley despite his undoubted potential.

That said, seven appearances in the Premier League plus many more in the EFL is nothing to be sniffed at.

Given that he’s available on a free transfer this could be a shrewd move for the Swans as they look at a low-cost, high-potential deal that could really pay off in the long run.

Dunne is a solid defender and if they deal comes off then it could be a big boost for Steve Cooper’s side.

Jacob Potter

It could be a shrewd move by the Swans.

Dunne hasn’t been given much of a chance to impress with the Burnley first-team, and he’ll be eager to prove himself at senior level at the earliest of opportunities.

The defender is still only 23, so he’ll certainly feel as though he’s got his best years still ahead of him.

Swansea need to find a replacement for Marc Guehi this summer, after the defender returned to Chelsea from his hugely impressive loan spell at the Liberty Stadium.

Dunne could prove to be the ideal replacement as well, and on a free transfer, this would be an excellent addition.

I like the sound of this deal from a Swansea perspective, that’s for sure.

Ben Wignall

Regardless of what formation Steve Cooper opts to go with next season – if he’s still at the club that is – then defensive reinforcements are definitely needed at the Liberty Stadium.

After a season and a half on loan, Marc Guehi probably deserves a chance at a Premier League club and there seems to be little chance of Swansea getting him back, so they have to explore other options and in Dunne they may be able to pick up a bargain.

Dunne has gained a decent amount of experience in the EFL in Leagues One and Two and also in Scotland, but he never looked really likely to forcing his way into the Burnley team and with the arrival of Nathan Collins his position has only weakened.

That will be why he hasn’t signed a new deal at Turf Moor but moving to a team like Swansea could really be the making of the Irishman.

He would no doubt get opportunities to impress and even though he’s never played in the Championship, you get the feeling from his three Premier League matches last season that he’s ready for regular first-team football and he would probably get that at Swansea.