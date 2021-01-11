‘Like the look of this’ – Aston Villa eyeing move for in-form EFL winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks according to the Daily Mail.

The Cherries midfielder has been a regular in Jason Tindall’s side this season, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They’re in a strong position to do just that as well, with Bournemouth currently sat third in the second-tier standings after 22 matches this term.

Brooks has played a key role in their positive first-half of this year’s campaign, with the Welshman chipping in with four goals and five assists in his 19 appearances in all competitions.

The winger was previously linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, although a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise for one reason or another.

It appears as though his strong performances this term haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Aston Villa registering their interest in signing him.

But would Brooks be a good signing for Dean Smith’s side during the January transfer window?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I really like the look of this.

I was so surprised to see Brooks remain at Bournemouth in the summer amid interest from the likes of Man United.

Admittedly, I didn’t really understand the high-profile interest in him, but he’s been an absolute class act in the Championship this season.

He’s an excellent dribbler, he can take players on and create chances out of nothing, and he’s more than deserving of a move back up to the Premier League.

He’d be another exciting addition at Villa Park.

George Dagless:

I think so.

Would he be a good signing? I think Brooks has shown this season once again he does have the quality to play in the Premier League and I just think he needs to be in a side that will get the best out of him and have more of the ball than the Cherries did in the top flight last year.

Villa are certainly re-establishing themselves as one of the big hitters in the top-flight this season and I think Brooks would really enjoy playing in a team like that.

They have room for another winger, too, I would argue and so I think it could be a good signing for them for sure.

Alfie Burns:

David Brooks is an extremely talented footballer. He would, simply, improve most squads in the country.

For Aston Villa, you can see how he’d fit in. He’s got plenty of talent and, in a vibrant young squad, could really shine. However, my issue with this is the price.

Villa won’t pay £50m on a player like Brooks. They’ve got a pool of depth in terms of creativity and it would be foolish to spend big there this January.

Things might well change in the summer, but I cannot see this happening this month.