‘Like the look of that side,’ ‘Work to be done’ – Charlton line-up produces mixed reaction amongst supporters

Charlton Athletic play host to Sunderland this afternoon in Sky Bet League One as they look to win their first home game since Thomas Sandgaard took ownership of the club.

The Addicks have won one and lost two of their first three league games so far this season and Lee Bowyer has been looking to add to his side quickly in recent days after Sandgaard’s arrival.

New faces are in his side for this one, then, with Ben Watson making his full debut for the club after coming on against Lincoln City, whilst Marcus Maddison makes the bench after joining as a free agent.

It’s a big moment for young James Vennings, too, who starts up front to make his full debut after Macauley Bonne’s sale to QPR went through earlier this week.

TEAM NEWS 🔢 Here's how the Addicks line up at The Valley against @SunderlandAFC this afternoon… #cafc pic.twitter.com/NCfRczZ5t2 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 3, 2020

That shocks me the most actually… Feels like Vennings has been around for a while so surprised he's not started a league game already — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) October 3, 2020

Not the strongest 11 we could put put. Assume he's resting players. — David Thomson (@davepeeps) October 3, 2020

if i speak what i feel im in trouble — ollie (@cafc__olliee) October 3, 2020

That’s a pretty solid bench as well to cause problems late in the game. Get Maddison match fit and the first team will be a lot stronger. Pearce at the back when fit and move pratley back into a dm role and that looks solid — david farrell (@davidf1982) October 3, 2020

Oz, Levitt and Dougherty can’t create? — Daniel Basham (@danbashamCAFC) October 3, 2020

I like the look of that side. Great options on the bench! COYR! #cafc — John Fitzpatrick (@john_michael33) October 3, 2020

Decent squad tbf — cafc___ (@cafc___) October 3, 2020

Calm down …. our season starts v Wigan we all know that if we can get a point today it will be massive .. — Sammy05 (@Sammy6113) October 3, 2020

Still a lot of work to be done in the transfer market, that is a nowhere near a good enough squad yet — Matt Jones (@cafcjonez91) October 3, 2020