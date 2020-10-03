Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Like the look of that side,’ ‘Work to be done’ – Charlton line-up produces mixed reaction amongst supporters

Published

4 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic play host to Sunderland this afternoon in Sky Bet League One as they look to win their first home game since Thomas Sandgaard took ownership of the club.

The Addicks have won one and lost two of their first three league games so far this season and Lee Bowyer has been looking to add to his side quickly in recent days after Sandgaard’s arrival.

New faces are in his side for this one, then, with Ben Watson making his full debut for the club after coming on against Lincoln City, whilst Marcus Maddison makes the bench after joining as a free agent.

It’s a big moment for young James Vennings, too, who starts up front to make his full debut after Macauley Bonne’s sale to QPR went through earlier this week.

Let’s take a look at the reaction from Charlton fans to the lineup ahead of kick-off at 3pm…


