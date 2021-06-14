‘Like the look of him’, ‘Encouraging’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer links emerge to 20-year-old

A potential new attacking option has emerged on Nottingham Forest’s radar this summer in the form of Ryan Longman.

According to Football Insider, Forest are keen on striking a deal for the Brighton & Hove Albion forward, who is going into the final year of his contract at the Seagulls and is yet to pen a new one.

20-year-old Longman had his first foray into the Football League this past season as Brighton sent him out on loan to League One side AFC Wimbledon ahead of being in their under-23 set-up for another season.

It proved to be highly beneficial as Longman fired in eight league goals for the Dons, playing mainly as a central striker but also on the wing.

Both of those positions are areas that Forest need to address this summer thanks to Sammy Ameobi and Glenn Murray departing the club and Anthony Knockaert returning to Fulham, and Longman could prove to be a gem if Forest can end up pushing a deal through.

20 facts about Nottingham Forest’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Joao Carvalho is the club's record signing. True False

It’s also a move away from looking at experienced players and it ties in with The Athletic’s report that manager Chris Hughton was looking at lower divisions at players like Josh Ruffels and Dion Charles – with Longman also playing in League One last season it all adds up.

Forest fans have been reacting to the links and there’s a lot of positivity coming out of this one.

👀 If true, the fact we in this market is encouraging. Quite quick (sharpish from a standing start) & presses well from the front I think too. — Grant (@Grantnffc1) June 14, 2021

Looks like he’d do better on the wing than up top with that dribbling — J🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) June 14, 2021

Definitely encouraging. A fair amount of positives about Longman, not on big wages, not to expensive, would improve the squad, potential resale value — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) June 14, 2021