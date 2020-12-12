Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Like that’ – These Norwich fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City will be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Daniel Farke’s side coming into this off the back of just one defeat in their last 13 league games, and could extend their lead at the top of the table with victory in Lancashire this afternoon.

Blackburn meanwhile, saw a seven game unbeaten run come to an end with a late defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday night, although they have won their last three games on home soil, meaning this may not be an easy task for the Canaries.

Perhaps with that in mind, Farke has named a side that shows just one change from the one that beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in midweek, as Alex Tettey comes in for Marco Stiepermann.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


