‘Like that’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Steve Cooper selection tweaks

Nottingham Forest have made four changes to their line-up ahead of their tie with Preston North End, with Max Lowe, Alex Mighten, Philip Zinckernagel and Lewis Grabban all starting for the hosts.

The home side will be hoping to get back to winning ways after going winless in their previous three, suffering a heavy 4-0 home defeat against automatic promotion favourites Fulham, but recovering to draw against Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United more recently.

Considering all were tipped to be in and around the promotion places before the beginning of the campaign, winning two points from a possible nine is no real crime, and new manager Steve Cooper already has credit in the bank after going unbeaten in his opening five games as Forest boss.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) How many years did Viv Anderson spend at Nottingham Forest? Eight Ten Twelve Fourteen

Under the Welshman, they are looking towards a much brighter future in the East Midlands after sinking to the bottom of the table under predecessor Chris Hughton at the beginning of the campaign – and will be hoping to end this set of games with a positive result going into the international break.

They welcome Frankie McAvoy’s side to the City Ground this afternoon, with the visitors consigning leaders AFC Bournemouth to their first defeat of the season in midweek and will be buzzing after pulling off a shock victory at the Vitality Stadium.

This has helped to put their painful derby defeat against Blackpool to one side – and will be confident they can get another win on the board today to drag them up the table.

Focusing more specifically on Forest though, we take a look at how a selection of fans have reacted to their line-up this afternoon.

There’s a number of changes, including to the system, as Cooper moves away from 3-4-3.

Interesting change of formation i like it COYR 🔴⚪️ #NFFC https://t.co/Qf6D1VBfFt — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) November 6, 2021

Like that a lot, pace! https://t.co/B2O2pr23CO — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) November 6, 2021

Not a bad line up tbf, seems like a 4-2-3-1. Nice to see Alex get a game. https://t.co/GADmcX86Zp — Pearce (@NFFC_Woodz) November 6, 2021

That’s a banging team tbf https://t.co/2J2Hn7Sxdm — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) November 6, 2021

Wasn’t expecting a formation change. https://t.co/LgAvuBMHGf — Adam Webster (@Adam_Webster96) November 6, 2021

Slightly disappointed to see us go back to a 4231 (assuming that's what it is) as Yates looks a different player when he's 10-15 yards further forward. — Davo M (@davo261088) November 6, 2021