“Like some kind of Championship Pirlo” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit speaks over Addicks’ player who failed to live up to hype

Charlton Athletic have seen plenty of talented players come through their ranks over the years, with the side playing in every league from the Premier League down to the third tier.

It is League One where they currently reside but under Ben Garner, there are perhaps hopes of a promotion push and the chance to get back to the second tier for the first time in years.

They’ve compiled a team with some talent, with players like Miles Leaburn likely to emerge as one of the latest off the production line for the Addicks. He’s already playing regularly and is already hitting the back of the net frequently too and Charlton have a tendency to produce and sell some excellent names.

However, for every player that does emerge and go on to bigger things away from Charlton, there are those who also show flashes of brilliance only to perhaps never live up to their potential. One such name, at least for Football League World’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming is Diego Poyet.

The midfielder had an incredible six months for the club before being snapped up and then never really seen again.

The player was signed by West Ham and it seemed as though he would be the latest in a long line of names to go on and feature prominently at a higher level. He eventually fell down the EFL though and then spent several stints in a wide range of countries. At 27-years-old, the player is now retired as our pundit claims, and it is a case perhaps of what might have been at Charlton for a player dubbed here as the ‘Championship Pirlo.’

Speaking about the player then, he said:”The one that I always think of when someone asks this is Diego Poyet, which is an odd one because he only really played for us for about six months. But I remember watching him in a 0-0 draw, he played at the base of midfield, and he was also like some kind of Championship Pirlo. The way he got around the pitch, the way he dictated play, even his look, he had sort of longish hair sort of like Pirlo and he won our Player of the Year despite I think only being in the team since about January.

“He was one of those, unfortunately, that moved too soon. I think West Ham offered him a contract and he faded away and ended up at MK Dons, I think in Cyprus and in Chile for a bit and I think he’s now retired as a footballer and he’s only about 24 or 25 now. So yeah him, he’s certainly someone who failed to live up to the hype. When I saw him play for the first time I thought ‘this is someone, another product from our academy line, that was going to go on and do great things.’ He still is, that performance I saw of him in that 0-0 draw is still one of the best performances I’ve ever seen of anyone in a Charlton shirt and it is a real shame that his career petered out in the way that it did.”

The Verdict

Charlton perhaps saw a brief glimpse of the best of Diego Poyet and they’ll be disappointed they couldn’t get more from the midfielder during his time there.

The Addicks seemed to have a player in their ranks who could go on to play at the very top and it is perhaps a lesson in biding your time, waiting until you are fully developed and established before seeking a move. Likewise, it also emphasises the importance of how you are handled and if you are treated well and given the right amount of minutes here and there, it can really change the outcome of a career.

If the player had stayed with Charlton, perhaps he would have gone on to keep thriving in the centre for the side. A big move later on down the line perhaps could have worked out better than and could perhaps have led to more action and more big performances from Poyet before he left the Hammers.

Instead, he is now no longer in football – and it is a real shame to see when you hear fans like Ben praise Poyet so highly for his time in a Charlton shirt.