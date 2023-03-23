Burnley gave a good account of themselves for extended periods but in the end were humbled by a 6-0 FA Cup quarter final defeat last weekend.

Vincent Kompany's return to the Etihad Stadium did not go to plan but he would have been proud of some elements of the performance.

The Clarets can now focus their attention back on potentially breaking Reading's Championship record of 106 points in a 46-game season with 24 points needed from their remaining nine games to make history.

Manchester City's speed and clinical edge in transition padded out the scoreline in a match where the Clarets tired in the second half.

Kompany has been touted as potentially the next City manager for when Pep Guardiola does decide to leave the club.

However, the Spaniard made it very clear who the real master still is despite, of course, having far greater talent at his disposal on the day.

Former England U21 international Michael Bridges drew a unique comparison between the two in discussing Burnley's cup exit on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: "I'm a massive Star Wars fan.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi, that is Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany is like Luke Skywalker, he's worked under him, he's seen what he's done, and basically Pep Guardiola has given him licence to have a look at what he does.

"But what he didn't give him licence to was the plan B: how you can beat the press, how you can play through the lines.

"I'd like to think that Vincent Kompany's learnt a lot from that for next time.

"That will not damage their promotion.

"It's phenomenal what they've done this season."

Guardiola would have remained a huge admirer of Kompany's work despite the thrashing, and with the correct messaging the squad should be able to learn and improve from the experience.

The Verdict

The Kompany to Manchester City hype still feels rather premature, obviously the potential is there given what he has achieved this season with a very transferrable style of play to more elite footballers.

However, the Belgian must prove himself in the Premier League next season to cement his place in the running to eventually replace Guardiola.

It seems quite clear that Kompany is not going to adapt his style of play with the Clarets to take on the challenge in the top-flight next season, and it will be fascinating to see how that works out for them in the opening months of the campaign.