Wilson Isidor is already looking likely to be a wanted man this summer, with reports that a number of Premier League sides are casting an eye over the Sunderland hotshot.

Representatives from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace were reported to be watching on as he netted his 12th goal of the season against Leeds United on Monday night, with the top flight duo impressed by what they saw from the marksman - despite being there for Jobe Bellingham.

Having made his move from Zenit St Petersburg permanent in the winter transfer window for a reported £5 million fee, the Black Cats already look to have a task on their hands to keep the 24-year-old past the summer, especially if they fail in their bid to return to the Premier League.

With that in mind, we asked Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe about the rumours linking their striker with a move away, and what he would deem a respectable fee for the frontman.

Wilson Isidor valuation claim issued amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

Isidor’s strike against Leeds last time out was just the latest example of his bountiful quality in the final third, as he shrugged off the advances of Ethan Ampadu to bury a shot into the far corner and give his side the advantage at Elland Road.

His movement, power and pace have given Championship defenders a torrid time throughout the campaign to date, and it is no wonder that clubs higher up the football pyramid are already being linked with a move this summer after a run of seven goals in his last 11 outings.

With eight points separating the Mackems and the automatic promotion spots right now, their hopes of playing in the top flight next season could well rely on the play-offs, and if they aren’t successful Isidor’s future will likely be cast into further doubt.

The chance to make a quick buck may be tempting to the powers that be at the Stadium of Light, but Newcombe is less enamoured by the idea, with Wearside the only place he wants the forward to be.

When asked about a valuation for Isidor, the Sunderland fan said: “With pricing, I can’t really decide on the prices depending on whether we go up or stay in the Championship.

“We paid between around £5 million, and if Spurs want to come in, they can easily pay a nice £20-30 million if they want.

“We all want to try and get some big money out of these so called big clubs, but the actual pricing of Isidor I am not too sure.

Wilson Isidor's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 20th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.46 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.41 Shots 2.70 Assists 0.04 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.49 Shot-creating actions 1.66

“He is probably worth quite a lot looking at how he plays at Sunderland and how he adapts to the game fast. He can hold players up in their own box to try and score goals, you saw that against Leeds and you see that in most games.

“I would want at least more than £12 million, but I would not sell him if I am being perfectly honest.”

Damning Spurs verdict made as Wilson Isidor, Lionel Messi comparison made

Newcombe has set out his stall that Isidor should not be for sale this summer regardless of the price, with his goalscoring exploits making him indispensable for Regis Le Bris’ side of late.

To have a player leading the line of his ability has made the world of difference towards their aspirations at the top of the division this season, and to allow him to leave just months after signing a permanent deal would be hard to take for those on Wearside.

Even if he does depart, the Mackem can’t think of any worse destinations for him than Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou’s side not sitting high in his estimations, with the supporter wanting to see loyalty to the red and white akin to Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Jordan continued: “I don’t think Spurs are cut out for a decent striker like Isidor if I am being honest, I will tell you that for free. They tend to have many strikers in and sometimes they tend to fail.

“The only one that has been decent for them in the last few years has been Harry Kane, and other than that the other best players they have had in a while would be Gareth Bale or Christian Eriksen.

“I wouldn’t sell him to Spurs if I was Sunderland, and I wouldn’t sell him for quite a few years now. And if he has got the loyalty like Messi to Barcelona, he might as well stay at Sunderland for the rest of his career.

“Let’s be honest, if he is playing like he is now and has improvement to make, he can be outstanding and a lot more outstanding than he already is. He can be top level. So I wouldn’t entertain offers and I wouldn’t be able to say how much I would specifically want if Spurs came in.”