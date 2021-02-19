‘Like it’, ‘Clueless’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Rooney’s team selection v Watford

Derby County will be looking to build on some impressive recent showings in the Championship, when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Rams have won their last two league matches under the management of Wayne Rooney, and will be in a confident mood after beating relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers in their last match.

That win over the Chairboys means that Derby are sat 17th in the Championship table heading into this one, and they’ll be well-aware of the threat that Watford will pose them on Friday evening.

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI for the game, with the Rams boss making five changes to the team that started against Wycombe in midweek.

🚨 Team News…@WayneRooney makes five changes to the starting line-up for #WFCvDCFC 👊 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 19, 2021

George Edmundson is one of the players to come into the starting XI, in what is his first start for Derby, after signing on loan from Rangers late into the January transfer window.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Rooney’s latest team selection for the game at Vicarage Road.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I know jozwiak may need a rest but he’s always in the 11 for me, if we win fair play to wayne, but i’m not a fan of that 11 — Micky Finn (@Michael17022126) February 19, 2021

jesus, dropping jozwiak and not waghorn, clueless. — James Ellis (@JamesDcfc2004) February 19, 2021

Waghorn has had more impact than Jozwiak of late and Menai did not look entirely comfortable at Wycombe. This IMO is the best available line up to play the formation — ManxRam (@manx_ram) February 19, 2021

Whoever is picked, people are going to moan. Trust Rooney in his selection and moan all you want if players don't perform. COYR 🐏🐏🐏 — Ben Randle (@benjirandle) February 19, 2021

Now release the real team — Robbie🇦🇪 (@RobbieStanier1) February 19, 2021

No issues with the line up gutted no Clarke but chance for Edmundson to state a claim… going to be a hard game so they need to be switched on and at their best from the first minute #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gav (@Gav1981) February 19, 2021

Perfect team selection , joz offers nothing at moment at least waggy good at set pieces — andy oates (@snowyoates) February 19, 2021

I like it. Clarke injured and he’s shuffled the team to be more defensively compact but with counter attacking options — Simon (@simondcfc89) February 19, 2021

Amazing! Can’t believe joswiak is on the bench tho! — blackflash_268 (@268Blackflash) February 19, 2021

Big test tonight but happy with the changes 🐏🐏 — Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) February 19, 2021