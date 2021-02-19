Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Like it’, ‘Clueless’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Rooney’s team selection v Watford

Derby County will be looking to build on some impressive recent showings in the Championship, when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road. 

The Rams have won their last two league matches under the management of Wayne Rooney, and will be in a confident mood after beating relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers in their last match.

That win over the Chairboys means that Derby are sat 17th in the Championship table heading into this one, and they’ll be well-aware of the threat that Watford will pose them on Friday evening.

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI for the game, with the Rams boss making five changes to the team that started against Wycombe in midweek.

George Edmundson is one of the players to come into the starting XI, in what is his first start for Derby, after signing on loan from Rangers late into the January transfer window.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Rooney’s latest team selection for the game at Vicarage Road.

