‘Like it’, ‘Bring it home’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s team selection v Tranmere Rovers

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland will be looking to pick up their first piece of silverware on Sunday afternoon, when they take on League Two side Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley Stadium. 

The Black Cats are currently sat fourth in the League One table, and will fancy their chances of building on a strong run of recent form in the third-tier of English football.

They’ll be full of confidence as well, having beaten promotion-chasing rivals Portsmouth at Fratton Park in their most recent match in midweek.

But Lee Johnson won’t be underestimating the challenge his side face on Sunday afternoon, with Tranmere mounting a serious challenge for promotion into the Championship this term under the management of Keith Hill.

Johnson has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as he looks to avoid a cup shock similar to that of what Portsmouth suffered on Saturday, as they were beaten by Salford City.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to Johnson’s starting XI ahead of the game.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Article title: 'Like it', 'Bring it home' – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson's team selection v Tranmere Rovers

