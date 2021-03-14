‘Like it’, ‘Bring it home’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s team selection v Tranmere Rovers

Sunderland will be looking to pick up their first piece of silverware on Sunday afternoon, when they take on League Two side Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.

The Black Cats are currently sat fourth in the League One table, and will fancy their chances of building on a strong run of recent form in the third-tier of English football.

They’ll be full of confidence as well, having beaten promotion-chasing rivals Portsmouth at Fratton Park in their most recent match in midweek.

But Lee Johnson won’t be underestimating the challenge his side face on Sunday afternoon, with Tranmere mounting a serious challenge for promotion into the Championship this term under the management of Keith Hill.

Johnson has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as he looks to avoid a cup shock similar to that of what Portsmouth suffered on Saturday, as they were beaten by Salford City.

📝 Lee Johnson's 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄. Follow the action… 📲👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 14, 2021

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to Johnson’s starting XI ahead of the game.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Should have made Leadbitter captain just for today, if we win he is the man who should be lifting that trophy but overall good team selection — Jake Stubbs (@JStubbs0302) March 14, 2021

Get the win and bring the trophy home, only a small success to this season.. HWTL🔴⚪️ — Jack Farnie (@jack_farnie) March 14, 2021

Surely this team can win… — John (@John67684101) March 14, 2021

Bring it home lads 🔴⚪️ — 🔴⚪️🇫🇷 (@KyleSAFC_) March 14, 2021

Let's hope this first eleven will get the job done in 90 mins, that bench is abit light — Nick Hall (@NickHall5287) March 14, 2021

Looks like a winning team — Schlappywag (@schlappywag) March 14, 2021

what a team lads😍😍 — jade x (@zMelvie) March 14, 2021

Attacking team HA WAY THE LADS — jonesygomez (@NeilJones34) March 14, 2021

Maguire finally getting a start but he’s has to make a big statement this afternoon https://t.co/q0IXrSC9hm — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) March 14, 2021

me heart drops when flanagans on the ball like but other than that good team HAWAY THE LADS❤️🤍 https://t.co/gXHClU2vI3 — Keaton🇨🇭 (@safckeaton) March 14, 2021

Strong team I like it https://t.co/HPMwE4reSG — Kyle Bradley Hall 🇫🇷 (@KyleHall_99) March 14, 2021

Nah I’m gutted Jones isn’t playing, This makes me nervous, prove me wrong lads 😬 https://t.co/DP5nKuu5lj — Aimee💫 (@aimeegordon_x) March 14, 2021