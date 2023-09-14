Highlights QPR's Lyndon Dykes, their main striker, is expected to be fit for the match against Sunderland after missing the last three games due to injury.

QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, believes Dykes should be recalled to the starting XI and paired up front with Sinclair Armstrong to take the game to Sunderland.

Dykes' return could have a positive impact on QPR, as he has shown in the past his ability to contribute and score goals in the league. He could be a good partner for Armstrong.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The Championship returns this weekend and Queens Park Rangers are back in action in W12.

The Rs welcome play-off hopefuls Sunderland to West London this Saturday, with both sides looking to continue from where they left off before the international break.

The Hoops come into this game after claiming a surprise 2-0 win away from home at Middlesbrough two weeks ago while the Black Cats head into this game after thrashing Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

It’s been a surprisingly steady start to the season for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, as they have seemed to regroup from their opening few results by winning two of their last four league games.

The two wins for QPR have been done without their main striker, Lyndon Dykes, who has been missing through injury.

Is Lyndon Dykes fit for the Sunderland match?

Dykes signed a new contract with the Rs in the summer, meaning he committed himself to the club and their current cause.

He is seen as one of Ainsworth’s most important players, as their lack of options and quality in the squad means Dykes is relied upon even more.

The Scottish international started the club’s two opening Championship games, as well as featuring in the Carabao Cup.

He is yet to get off the mark in front of goal this season, but that cup tie against Norwich was the last QPR fans were going to see of the striker, it seemed, for a few weeks.

As the forward has since missed the last three games for the club. But ahead of their game against Sunderland, Ainsworth has provided a positive update on the striker, stating he should be available for the clash.

Do QPR fans think Lyndon Dykes should be recalled to the starting XI?

So with the news emerging that Dykes is ready for a return this weekend, here FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has shared his thoughts on whether the forward should be recalled.

He told FLW: “I’d be tempted to start Dykes this weekend, and I'd be very tempted to have him up front with Sinclair Armstrong.

“We're at home, we picked up a good result before the international break, the atmosphere is going to be buzzing. So I think we should just take the game to Sunderland and maybe have the pair of them up front together and see how that works because obviously Armstrong's done a brilliant job so far this season.

“Dykes obviously has yet to score, and he’ll need a goal for his confidence and obviously coming on for Scotland, he looked quite fit to me. So, he’s probably going to be in the picture to start, and I wouldn't be against it.

“Like I say, I probably prefer the two of them up front and just go for it because there have been too many times when we've been at home especially, and we've looked like the away side at times and the teams that come here they always have more of the ball and we sort of are playing that game waiting for them to maybe make a mistake or get them on the counter.

“So, I really want us to take it to them this weekend and there's nothing wrong with having two up front at home and being a bit more attack-minded. So, yeah hopefully Dykes is fit to start, and Armstrong comes back from a busy international break fit as well, ready to go and having both up there and see how they do and feeling quite confident about the game this weekend.”

Can Lyndon Dykes have a positive impact on QPR this season?

Dykes is still very much an important player for the Rs, and once he gets back up to his full match sharpness, Ainsworth will hope the forward can score goals alongside the other players to help the team stay above that dotted line.

Dykes has shown in the last few years he can contribute massively in this league, so you would expect the striker to get his place back in the starting XI sooner rather than later.

He could prove to be the perfect partner for the up-and-coming Armstrong.