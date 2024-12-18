Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Acun Ilicali's backing could make new Hull City boss Ruben Selles "feel like he's going to heaven," after the Spaniard left Reading to join the Tigers earlier in the month.

The financial uncertainty at the Select Car Leasing Stadium has been well-documented for some time now, with supporters still left in the dark over the Royals' very existence under the ownership of Chinese businessman, Dai Yongge.

This led to Selles operating on a shoestring budget whilst the club were deducted a total of six points by the EFL, with his squad in Berkshire largely made up of academy players, who managed to avoid relegation by nine points last season, before the former Southampton boss left the club on December 6th sitting in the play-off places after a strong start to the League One campaign.

Both the short and long-term objectives in Berkshire and East Yorkshire are night and day, although the 41-year-old will hope to steer Hull clear of relegation trouble as soon as possible, before building a philosophy and squad capable of fulfilling Acun Ilicali's aims of a Premier League return.

With all of the above factors taken into account, Goodman welcomes the decision to replace Tim Walter with Selles, as well as looking at the financial backing he looks likely to receive in January.

Don Goodman issues verdict on Hull City, Ruben Selles decision

So far, the Valencia-born head coach has taken charge of two Championship outings, with the first of those being a 1-1 draw with Watford in HU3, as well as a underwhelming 2-1 away defeat to Coventry City.

However, speaking to CoinPoker, Goodman believes that the appointment allows Hull to progress forward after a disastrous opening 21 games of the campaign.

“I really like the appointment of Ruben Selles. I think Hull are moving in the right direction after a few calamitous decisions that saw Liam Rosenior sacked and Tim Walter arrive," he began.

“Ruben Selles worked miracles at Reading under almost impossible circumstances. I think he's the right man at the right time for Hull, who have a squad of players that are more than capable of climbing the table. Selles will bring a more traditional structure than Tim Walter, who would have his defenders flying down the wing and modifiers dropping into centre-half. It was hard to get your head around," Goodman continued.

“The injuries to Bachir Belloumi and Liam Millar are a huge blow to Hull but they need to improve at both ends of the pitch, which I think Ruben Selles will be able to help them do. I expect them to start climbing the table soon."

Don Goodman believes Acun Ilicali should leave Ruben Selles to make key decisions

Ilicali stated after the shock dismissal of Rosenior in May that part of the reasoning behind the decision was down to a disagreement in philosophy, with other reports suggesting further conflicts when it came to team selection.

However, Goodman believes that Ilicali must learn from those experiences in order for Selles to flourish in the dugout, whilst also praising the Turkish owner for having strong ambitions when it comes to the future of the club.

“It would have been easy for Ruben Selles to walk away from Reading earlier but a sense of loyalty to the fans, players and coaching staff would have prevented him from doing that. But this is a great opportunity. While you can criticise Acun Ilıcalı for some of the decisions he has made, you cannot argue his intentions are honourable. He's desperate to take this club forward and take them to the Premier League," the 58-year-old stated.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 18/12/24) Team P GD Points 19 Luton Town 21 -14 22 20 Oxford United 20 -12 18 21 Cardiff City 20 -13 18 22 Portsmouth 19 -13 17 23 Plymouth Argyle 20 -23 17 24 Hull City 21 -11 16

“In order to do that, he may have to leave some of the football decisions to the likes of Ruben Selles, who is now going to a club with ambition. He knows the owner will back him in the transfer window as far as financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules will allow. For someone who had been at a disjointed club like Reading, it must feel like he's going to heaven at a club where he will be backed and the wages will be paid on time," he concluded.

Ruben Selles has some big decisions to make at Hull City

In a way, Selles has been quite fortunate when it comes to the timing of his appointment, having six encounters across the last month of 2024 to assess his new chargers whilst also looking for fresh blood in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by Hull Live that Ilicali will hand the Spanish boss sufficient funds to change the outlook of the squad as he sees fit, which has already included links to Reading duo Harvey Knibbs and Lewis Wing, despite conflicting reports of a clause in his move to East Yorkshire stating that he won't be able to poach any of his former colleagues during his first transfer window.

It has also been suggested that as many as six new additions could be made in that time, with the club also said to hold the aims of having two of those deals done in time for the Yorkshire Derby with Leeds United on January 4th.

Whilst aspects of his side's performance against Watford would have given Selles plenty of encouragement, a late Rocco Vata equaliser and the subsequent 2-1 defeat at the CBS Arena on Saturday proves there is plenty of work for him to do if Hull are to lift themselves off the bottom in the weeks to come.