“Like god’s gift to us” – Hull City chairman shares key player stance with Tottenham and West Ham linked

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed that he would turn down a £30 million bid for Tigers star Keane Lewis-Potter, in conversation with Hull Live.

The exciting winger, who is currently being monitored by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brentford and Southampton, is central to the club’s plans for next season.

Lewis-Potter chipped in with 12 league goals and a further four assists during Hull’s return to the Championship, proving to be a constant threat on the left flank, playing with complete maturity too.

Speaking to Hull Live regarding the future of the exciting winger, Ilicali said: “Keane is like god’s gift to us.

“He has extreme potential and of course, we’ve had big offers for him. If I put myself in Keane’s position, I think it will be better for him to be in a team playing all of the games and show his talent in a team in his hometown. We are talking about some important things. He’s important to the city, he’s one of us. He has special feelings for this club, more than some of the players.

“His talent is incredible. He’s going to be, I believe, one of the biggest stars in the future. For him, it’s better to stay at Hull City. If I had any percentage of interest in making money, there cannot be any better deal than buying a football club and selling him. You could make enough money to pay for all the transfers.

“I have rejected all these offers. Even if they offered me £30m for him, this year I would not sell him because I think his presence is much more important than anything else at the moment.

“We are going to bring in very good players, we will make very good transfers but there is something you have to know. Keane has scored lots of goals and created so many chances in a team at the lower end of the table, so what I can say is think about him in a team that is fighting for the Premier League, with better players.

“I think it is going to be useful for him to stay, for him and for us and our fans. I will not lose him. In my whole life when I have something shining, I do everything to get it. In this case, he’s already with us and nobody can take him from us.”

The verdict

Lewis-Potter has proven to be an extremely influential part of Hull City Football Club over the last few years, proving to be one of the brightest attackers in the Championship this season too.

A player who could certainly generate a handsome enough fee, the club’s valuation of above £30 million is a real statement of intent as the Tigers target hitting new heights under Ilicali’s stewardship.

This update will come as a massive blow for the clubs who are in pursuit, with the report stating that the Hammers have made contact with the north east club regarding his potential availability.

Central to Hull’s plans, it remains to be seen if an offer around the £30 million mark will be made this summer.