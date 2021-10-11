Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Like a new signing’, ‘So happy’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by one player’s U23s display

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli returned from injury in the U23s 2-1 win against Leeds United U23s in the Premier League Cup yesterday, which has drawn an excited reaction from many fans of the North East club. 

The 23-year-old was something of a left-field signing in September 2020, joining from Swiss side Neuchâtel Xamax, and has been hamstrung by injury issues in his first 13 months at the Stadium of Light.

The Kosovan centre-back has featured just once for the Black Cats first-team, in an EFL Trophy game last term, and spent the majority of the past year sidelined with injuries.

Xhemajli was back in match action with the club’s U23s yesterday – starting the game and helping his side beat Leeds 2-1 in Premier League Cup Group E.

Goals from Cameron Jessup and Ethan Kachosa were enough to give the Black Cats the win despite Crysencio Summerville finding the net for the visitors.

But much of the attention was on Xhemajli, who was making his long-awaited return and featured for 45 minutes before being replaced by Henry Fieldson at the break.

It may be a little while yet before the defender is back in Lee Johnson’s senior side but yesterday was an important step in the right direction and has been recognised by many fans on Twitter as such…


