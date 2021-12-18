‘Like a new signing’, ‘Never doubted that man’ – These Ipswich fans heap praise on player following Sunderland draw

Two of the biggest clubs in League One squared off at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon as Ipswich Town took on Sunderland – and unlike in November the spoils had to be shared.

A month ago the Tractor Boys headed to the Stadium of Light and lost 2-0 so it was a chance to get a bit of revenge on Lee Johnson’s side.

They also lined-up with a different man in the dugout as John McGreal took charge for the final time as caretaker boss, whereas Paul Cook was the manager in the reverse fixture.

McGreal will make way for Kieran McKenna next week who is coming in from Manchester United and he must be happy with what ended up being a hard-fought point against a promotion favourite.

And the man on the scoresheet for the second league game in a row was James Norwood, who has come in from his period of exile to prove why Cook was wrong to not play him.

Norwood started the game up-front alongside Macauley Bonne and it was his header just before half-time that put the Suffolk side into the lead.

It didn’t end up being the winning strike but even still Ipswich fans took to social media to praise Norwood for his effort and performance.

He’a gonna fire us to promotion isn’t he https://t.co/LwECElpoZN — Ed Banthorp (@BigEdBanthorp) December 18, 2021

Amazing what happens when someone with a good goal scoring record is given a chance 👀 #itfc https://t.co/dq8imOj6PW — Curtis Yates (@CurtisYxtes) December 18, 2021

Credit to this man. A lot of players would have given up on the club after the past few months but he’s worked harder than anyone on the pitch since he returned. Hope he stays past Jan. #itfc https://t.co/WJ5GxisO8z — Ryan Connor (@Ryan_Connor94) December 18, 2021

Never doubted the man, can proudly say that 😀 — Ryan Worrall (@Wozzacc87) December 18, 2021

Get in there should of played more this season hopefully now he does — Ben (@_ben209) December 18, 2021

Like a new signing etc etc — BarnYe (@TheImmenseBooth) December 18, 2021

bagsman — aaron dean (@aarondean54) December 18, 2021

Proper shift that,done his reputation no harm atall👍 — ꧁☬ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰☬꧂ (@OtherBrother74) December 18, 2021

Good shift from Norwood! 👍#itfc — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) December 18, 2021