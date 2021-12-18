Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Like a new signing’, ‘Never doubted that man’ – These Ipswich fans heap praise on player following Sunderland draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

Two of the biggest clubs in League One squared off at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon as Ipswich Town took on Sunderland – and unlike in November the spoils had to be shared.

A month ago the Tractor Boys headed to the Stadium of Light and lost 2-0 so it was a chance to get a bit of revenge on Lee Johnson’s side.

They also lined-up with a different man in the dugout as John McGreal took charge for the final time as caretaker boss, whereas Paul Cook was the manager in the reverse fixture.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Ipswich Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20

Daryl Murphy

McGreal will make way for Kieran McKenna next week who is coming in from Manchester United and he must be happy with what ended up being a hard-fought point against a promotion favourite.

And the man on the scoresheet for the second league game in a row was James Norwood, who has come in from his period of exile to prove why Cook was wrong to not play him.

Norwood started the game up-front alongside Macauley Bonne and it was his header just before half-time that put the Suffolk side into the lead.

It didn’t end up being the winning strike but even still Ipswich fans took to social media to praise Norwood for his effort and performance.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Like a new signing’, ‘Never doubted that man’ – These Ipswich fans heap praise on player following Sunderland draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: