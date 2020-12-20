‘Like a new signing’ – Many Stoke City fans react to emerging player news

Stoke manager Michael O’Neil has confirmed that Joe Allen will make his return from injury for the club’s Under-23s tomorrow afternoon.

The former Liverpool midfielder hasn’t played since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the Potters’ 5-1 victory over Hull City at the beginning of March – the final game before lockdown.

Allen has missed more than 30 matches in all competitions, but will be hoping to step up his recovery from injury against West Brom on Monday as he bids to return and play some part during the festive period following more than nine months on the sidelines.

If Allen comes through the game unscathed, it’ll be a massive boost for Stoke, who continued their play-off bid by beating Blackburn on Saturday.

The Potters faithful have been having their say on the Welshman’s imminent return and you can see some of the best below:

Let's hope everything goes well in the u23 games, and he rapidly gets back to being selectable for the first team.

His presence in the playing squad would be a welcome boost. — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) December 20, 2020

People have forgot how good he is since he got injured 🔴⚪️ — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) December 20, 2020

Wow! It will be like a new signing if all goes well! 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼😃 — RATTY (@Ratty_1957) December 20, 2020

We have tbf, but we haven’t really missed him though tbh, although he’d be a very good option from the bench — Tom ⚽️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCUKTOM) December 20, 2020

He’s going to be great now he’s got rid of that stupid haircut https://t.co/qrVo3WU7Yy — Harry (@notstokaljona) December 20, 2020

Jesus is on his way back 🤩 Pretty good timing that 😎 #SCFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/sUt9IaOo9G — Saints Stokie⚽️🏉 (@saintsstokie) December 20, 2020