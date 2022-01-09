‘Like a new signing’ – Many Stoke City fans react as player shines in FA Cup success

Stoke City secured a spot in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon with a 2-0 victory at home to Leyton Orient.

The Potters, who named a relatively strong line up for the visit of their League Two opposition, opened the scoring through Tom Ince in the 43rd minute when he found the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar, tapping in from Alfie Doughty’s cross.

Both sides had opportunities to add a second of the match in the second half, with the League Two outfit proving to be excellent competition.

It was eventually the quality of the Championship club that shone through, as Tyrese Campbell netted a second with a minute left to play when he latched onto a through ball and slotted through the legs of Lawrence Vigouroux in the O’s goal.

Ince was one of Stoke’s best performers throughout against Leyton Orient, proving to be well in contention for a regular starting place in the league.

The winger’s jinking runs and intelligent forward play made it difficult for the O’s to remain as compact and tough to beat as they would have liked.

Here, we take a look at how Stoke fans have reacted on Twitter to Ince’s performance…

Tom Ince on current form might even get us a fee 😂 The only problem is Allen’s wages, who takes him on in the Championship, unless he’s willing to take a pay cut? — ‘Howzat’ Stokie (@Howzat_Stokie) January 9, 2022

Have to say, Tom Ince is getting dangerously close to being back in my ‘give him another chance’ books. — Dom (@dompisciotto) January 9, 2022

Tom Ince with a good game again. He’s done the business each time I’ve seen him recently. — Frosty (@FrostyFrosty_) January 9, 2022

Tom Ince playing himself back into the starting XI. Looks bang up for it too. Roll on Wednesday. — Marc Scarratt (@stokiemarc) January 9, 2022

Cant fault Tom Ince whenever he's come on or started he's made the effort and scored goals although he's off this summer — Neil J. Price (@NjpPrice) January 9, 2022

James Chester and Morgan Fox should be nowhere near the starting eleven by the end of Jan! Signings needed if they are starters! On the other hand Tom Ince could be like a new signing if he keeps up this work rate for the foreseeable! #SCFC #FACup — JordanL93 (@stokie1993) January 9, 2022