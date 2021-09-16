‘Like a man possessed’ – Many Coventry City fans react to influential display from 26-year-old old in Cardiff win

A number of Coventry City supporters have heaped praise on the performance of midfielder Jamie Allen following the Sky Blues’ 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues headed into the game aiming to continue their impressive start to the campaign and make it back-to-back wins after their comfortable 2-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Mark Robins’ side also knew that a victory could take them up as high as 4th place in the Championship. That is what they were able to do to lay down a real marker over their potential this season.

Coventry’s midfield were crucially able to get a grip of the game against Cardiff and force the Bluebirds onto the back foot. That enabled the Sky Blues to control the match for large periods and that was eventually turned into the three points thanks to an early goal.

Allen’s display was vital for the Sky Blues and the 26-year-old continued to establish himself in the side this term by making three interceptions, one tackle, one block and two clearances. While he also solid with the ball at his feet maintaining a 70% passing accuracy.

Many Coventry fans were quick to suggest that the midfielder is swiftly morphing into a vital part of Robins’ side this season and that he is going to be a difficult player to displace now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Dabo and Allen look immense. Can’t believe the change in Allen this season. Wild. #PUSB — SJR (@essjayarr) September 15, 2021

Dabo, O’Hare, Allen & Gus winning the ball high up the pitch is what I live for #pusb — Scott Keene (@TheScottKeene) September 15, 2021

Where has this version of Jamie Allen been all my life 😍😍 #PUSB — Twist 'n' Shout (@TnsCov) September 15, 2021

Can I have some of whatever Jamie Allen is on?! Once again, playing like a man possessed! #pusb — Glen Walker (@glenw1411) September 15, 2021

What a counter-attack. Absolutely superb work from Allen and terrific finish from Gyökeres. Another quality goal #pusb — Addy the Walnut (@Adrianics4k) September 15, 2021

Gyokeres is just different gravy atm. We were wandering how Kelly was getting back in the team now his supposed successor sheaf can’t get in because of last seasons 5/6 choice cm Allen😂 what a couple of games he’s had…#pusb — Matty (@mattyTFccfc) September 15, 2021

Another great half. Solid – and slick at times. Jamie Allen is like having a new signing. Work rate from the team is fantastic. Gyorkeres 🔥 What a player he’s turning out to be. Defence 👏 And the atmosphere sounds great 🙌 #pusb — Tom Lowe (@TomLoweITV) September 15, 2021

Playing some quality football and handling Cardiff set pieces and throwing very well so far

Allen, mcfadzen and Clarke salter stand out so far #PUSB — Hariss Khan (@HarissK_1409) September 15, 2021