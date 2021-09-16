Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Like a man possessed’ – Many Coventry City fans react to influential display from 26-year-old old in Cardiff win

A number of Coventry City supporters have heaped praise on the performance of midfielder Jamie Allen following the Sky Blues’ 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues headed into the game aiming to continue their impressive start to the campaign and make it back-to-back wins after their comfortable 2-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Mark Robins’ side also knew that a victory could take them up as high as 4th place in the Championship. That is what they were able to do to lay down a real marker over their potential this season.

Coventry’s midfield were crucially able to get a grip of the game against Cardiff and force the Bluebirds onto the back foot. That enabled the Sky Blues to control the match for large periods and that was eventually turned into the three points thanks to an early goal.

Allen’s display was vital for the Sky Blues and the 26-year-old continued to establish himself in the side this term by making three interceptions, one tackle, one block and two clearances. While he also solid with the ball at his feet maintaining a 70% passing accuracy.

Many Coventry fans were quick to suggest that the midfielder is swiftly morphing into a vital part of Robins’ side this season and that he is going to be a difficult player to displace now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


