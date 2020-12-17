‘Horrendous’ – Many Birmingham City fans point fingers at one man after Cardiff defeat

Birmingham City suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last night and many fans have highlighted the performance of Jake Clarke-Salter as a key factor.

The defender, who started out of his natural position at left-back, gave the ball away sloppily to allow the Bluebirds to take an early lead.

Aitor Karanka’s men responded, however, and goals from Marc Roberts and Ivan Sanchez allowed them to take 2-1 lead just ahead of the hour mark.

Clarke-Salter nearly gave the hosts a way back in at the Cardiff City Stadium as his handball gave Robert Glatzel a chance from the penalty spot but Neil Etheridge kept it out with a fantastic save.

The equaliser did eventually come for the Bluebirds and again there were question marks over the left-back’s defending as Marlon Pack’s pass left him in no man’s land and Harry Wilson fired the ball past Etheridge.

Cardiff grabbed a winner in the 89th minute and it was a goal that will have disappointed the whole defensive unit as Sean Morrison powered in a free header from a corner.

It was a frustrating evening for the Blues and their fans, while it seems Clake-Salter’s popularity has dropped significantly among the St Andrew’s faithful.

Many supporters took to Twitter to criticise the Chelsea loanee after the game.

Read their reaction here:

defence was pulled all over from the off, JCS was like a lamb to the slaughter as cardiffs attack time and time went down his side, they knew, obvs karaka didnt, come back george friend as soon as. that was like watching last seasons defence, oops hang on, LMFAO — Andy Bav (@oftenpartizan) December 16, 2020

Really really harsh that. JCS got found out a lot there and they really overpowered us from those set pieces, didn’t look comfortable all evening. Look how far we have come though these last 2 weeks, so many positives #BCFC — Jamie Wall (@_JamieWall) December 16, 2020

Need to get JCS off at half time #bcfc — Michaelmorby (@Michaelmorby3) December 16, 2020

Please can we all agree that Jake Clarke Salter is not actually very good and should be waved back to Chelsea. Not just this game but other games this season and last… — KBH (@Skull1348) December 17, 2020

Clarke Salter sort yourself out — Reilly Jobson (@reilly_jobson) December 16, 2020

Horrendous from Clarke Salter that is…. #bcfc — Taftyyy (@Jake_Taft) December 16, 2020

It was JCS at left back which let us down imo — Matt (@mathewpoppitt) December 16, 2020

Clarke salter don’t look anything like the player we mad last season , shocking #bcfc — Jacob Bassett (@jj_bassett) December 16, 2020