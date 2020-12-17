Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Horrendous’ – Many Birmingham City fans point fingers at one man after Cardiff defeat

1 hour ago

Birmingham City suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last night and many fans have highlighted the performance of Jake Clarke-Salter as a key factor.

The defender, who started out of his natural position at left-back, gave the ball away sloppily to allow the Bluebirds to take an early lead.

Aitor Karanka’s men responded, however, and goals from Marc Roberts and Ivan Sanchez allowed them to take 2-1 lead just ahead of the hour mark.

Clarke-Salter nearly gave the hosts a way back in at the Cardiff City Stadium as his handball gave Robert Glatzel a chance from the penalty spot but Neil Etheridge kept it out with a fantastic save.

The equaliser did eventually come for the Bluebirds and again there were question marks over the left-back’s defending as Marlon Pack’s pass left him in no man’s land and Harry Wilson fired the ball past Etheridge.

Cardiff grabbed a winner in the 89th minute and it was a goal that will have disappointed the whole defensive unit as Sean Morrison powered in a free header from a corner.

It was a frustrating evening for the Blues and their fans, while it seems Clake-Salter’s popularity has dropped significantly among the St Andrew’s faithful.

Many supporters took to Twitter to criticise the Chelsea loanee after the game.

Read their reaction here:


