Bolton Wanderers supporters are debating a potential handball in Easter Monday's 1-1 draw against Cambridge United.

Sam Smith's 94th-minute equaliser robbed Bolton of all three points at the UniBol and means they are level on points with seventh-place Derby County.

Declan John had given Ian Evatt's side the lead after 67 minutes but Smith's glancing header deep in stoppage time ensured the spoils were shared - in what could prove a huge result in both the play-off race and relegation battle.

Should Bolton Wanderers have been awarded a penalty against Cambridge United?

Things could have been different for Bolton, however, had they been awarded a penalty for an alleged handball while they were pushing for a second after John's opener.

Dan N'Lundulu's long-range strike was blocked by Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones, who then stopped his follow-up effort as well.

Half-hearted penalty appeals from some of the Bolton attackers were waved away by the referee but footage has been posted on social media that some supporters believe shows they should have been awarded a spot-kick.

How are Bolton Wanderers fans reacting to the controversial incident against Cambridge United?

Opinion is divided among Bolton fans despite the fresh evidence posted on social media. Some believe they should have been awarded a penalty...

While others aren't so sure...