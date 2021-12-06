‘Like a fine wine…’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as 22-year-old takes to Twitter after QPR win

Stoke City centre-back Ben Wilmot took to Twitter yesterday evening to express his delight at seeing his side win a massive three points away to fellow promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers yesterday.

The Potters opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Mario Vrancic played Tyrese Campbell through on goal with a wonderful through ball, allowing the latter to fire past Seny Dieng and give the visitors an early boost at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton’s side looked set to get back in it when Yoann Barbet was fouled by Vrancic in the 18-yard box, giving the R’s a real chance from the penalty spot to draw level in the 63rd minute.

However, Charlie Austin had his effort saved by Welsh international Adam Davies, with Bosnian Vrancic redeeming himself as he struck the ball home from the edge of the D 15 minutes later to seal all three points for Michael O’Neill’s men.

Although their second goalscorer and shot-stopper Davies proved to be the main heroes of the day in west London, the central defence also played their part in keeping the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Charlie Austin under control, also dealing well with the threat of Andre Gray late on without star defender Harry Souttar.

One man that stepped up well yesterday in the Australian international’s absence was summer signing Wilmot, who lined up alongside Morgan Fox and Danny Batth as they secured a well-earned clean sheet against a side that had scored in every one of their opening 20 second-tier ties this term coming into yesterday’s game.

Posting on Twitter after the match, the 22-year-old hailed a ‘big win’ in the English capital – and there were no shortage of Stoke fans who gave their reaction to his performance.

Did he play well? Underperform? We take a look at a selection of responses to his post-match tweet.

Brilliant performance by yourself today mate. Immense well done 👏👏Same next week plz 😂🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — ivan (@kondratiuk59) December 5, 2021

Thought you had a great game 🙏 some good composure on the ball when we needed it, keep it up 🙂 — Joshua Thomas Flint (@JJsPr0ductions) December 5, 2021

Like a fine wine you just get better. Well done Ben. Hard work is incompatible with failure 💪 — Richard Allmark (@SkintRichy) December 5, 2021

Solid as a rock today Ben, well done youth! — Santiago Dangerfield (@stokietom) December 6, 2021

you were excellent — David Leese (@davidryderleese) December 5, 2021

Another solid display Ben — DUCK MAGAZINE (@DUCKmagstoke) December 5, 2021

Class again today Ben 👊 — Covid 1984 (@stokie23) December 5, 2021

What a player 👏👏👏 — Dan (@DannyPenfold) December 5, 2021