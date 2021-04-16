Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Like a cheat code’, ‘New Josh Maja’ – Many Sunderland fans urge Lee Johnson to take action following under-23’s performance

Published

9 mins ago

on

Are the wheels falling off of Sunderland’s automatic promotion charge to the Championship?

The Black Cats have lost back-to-back League One games, going down 2-1 to both Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic in the last week.

They’d been on a 12-game unbeaten run before that but it just shows how quickly things can change, and another blow has been delivered with centre-back Dion Sanderson set for a spell on the sidelines.

Lee Johnson will be looking for ways to try and arrest the slide, and he may have to look towards the under-23 squad and give the call to a player that’s bang in-form right now.

Sunderland picked up attacking midfielder Josh Hawkes from nearby non-league side Hartlepool United back in September after making 18 appearances last season in the Vanarama National, and he immediately went into the Black Cats’ development squad.

22-year-old Hawkes has proved a class above in the Premier League 2 competition, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further five in 17 appearances – and two of those came this afternoon against Norwich.

Sunderland haven’t exactly struggled for goals this season, but on a two-game losing streak fresh options may be needed, and fans are all thinking the same thing about Hawkes and wanting him in the senior squad for the rest of the season.


