Sheffield United

‘Like a brand new signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s performance v Southampton

Published

10 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Enda Stevens’ goal and all round performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last night. 

The Republic of Ireland international made his first appearance of the season for the Blades after undergoing hernia surgery during the summer and marked the occasion with the opening goal against the Premier League Saints.

Stevens went on to surprisingly play the full 90 minutes, which was testament to how well the defender has managed his all round recovery and fitness since making his way back from being on the sidelines.

Naturally the player’s impact didn’t take long to register with the Bramall Lane faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Stevens hit the back of the net on his return for the Blades.


