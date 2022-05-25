Ligue 1 side looking to beat Leicester in chase for Bristol City ace

Bristol City player Han-Noah Massengo is being linked away considerably ahead of the summer transfer window, with a host of clubs in the running for his signature.

Bristol City are looking to have a good summer transfer window as they aim to get themselves up the league table in the Sky Bet Championship but there’s every chance they are going to lose some of their brighter players in the window, especially given the talent and potential of Massengo.

Indeed, every transfer window since his arrival at Ashton Gate he has been linked away, with him quickly settling into life in the Sky Bet Championship and putting on a number of fine displays in the red shirt of Bristol City.

Reported in France that Nice are leading the race for Han-Noah Massengo, though Leicester City and a German side interested too. #BristolCity https://t.co/jyBDHKOyPN — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) May 25, 2022

The Verdict

A number of linked clubs surely makes it hard to see Bristol City trying to keep hold of him, especially given we’re talking about sides playing at the top leagues in their respective countries.

Massengo is a player of immense talent and Bristol City will be obviously hoping to try and keep him if they can, though how they go about doing that at the moment is anyone’s guess.

He’s got a bright career ahead of him whatever happens, though, that is for sure.

Quiz: The big Bristol City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Robins fan

1 of 25 1. What shirt number does Chris Martin wear? 7 8 9 10